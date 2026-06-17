President Donald Trump vowed that he would return to “dropping bombs on their heads” if he doesn’t like the final Iran peace deal, while slipping a jab at former President Barack Obama at the G7 Summit on Wednesday.

During a press gaggle on the final day of the summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the memorandum of understanding that has been circulating is final.

Trump was indignant.

“No, it’s not final,” Trump said. “It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head.”

He added: “If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. OK? Because they’ve misbehaved for 47 years.”

Trump followed up by blasting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated under Obama and agreed to by Iranian officials, the U.S., and five other world powers in 2015.

Trump nixed the agreement, which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program while offering a lift on sanctions in return, in 2018.

“Nobody could have made this deal,” Trump said. “I mean, the JCPOA done by Obama, he handed him a billion-seven in cash, gave him hundreds of millions of dollars, gave ’em billions and billions of dollars. But he gave them $1.7 billion in cash, green cash from banks into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran. And they stood at the plane. I have pictures of it like, ‘Oh my God, look at this money’s giving us.’ He tried to bribe his way out. I didn’t do that. Nobody mentions that $1.7 billion and hundreds of millions of dollars. They tried to bribe their way out of it. And you know what? The Iranians did?

He then hurled one final insult at Obama.

“They laughed at Obama and they said, he’s a stupid son of a b*tch.”

On Tuesday, Al Arabiya English, an arm of the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya network, published what it called “a copy of the 14-point agreement expected to be signed on Friday between Washington and Tehran” amid widespread speculation about the Memorandum of Understanding agreed to by the Trump administration and the Islamic Republic.

Watch above via CNN.

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