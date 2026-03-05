Trump War Honcho Bristles When Dem Asks Point-Blank ‘Who Won the 2020 Election?’

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby bristled when Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) asked him point-blank “Who won the 2020 election?” at a hearing.

President Donald Trump has spent years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him and/or “stolen” from him, despite the fact that former President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party and dozens of court decisions.

Colby faced questions at a hearing on “Defense Policy and Strategy” before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, many of which had to do with Trump’s war with Iran.

But Rep. Goodlander wrapped up her questioning by putting Colby on the spot about Trump’s claims. While Colby bristled about the relevancy of the question and refused to answer, he did refer to the election results as “a matter of political contention”:

REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): Mr. Colby, concerns have been raised on a bipartisan basis in this hearing about your commitment to the truth, and I want to give you an opportunity to truthfully answer a very simple question, which is:. Who won the 2020 presidential election? UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: Uh… Ma’am i’m gonna i’m not going to talk about that issue. It’s not irrelevant to my responsibilities here but i’d– I fully uh… rebut any uh… uh… characterization that I’m not being truthful. REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): Do you have any question about who won the 2020 presidential election? UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: Ma’am that’s not in my– in my topic of responsibility, I’m here to talk about Defense appropriations– REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): Mr. Colby, you swore an oath to our Constitution–. UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: I did, Ma’am. REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): You are a citizen, you’re a lawyer. UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: I’m not a lawyer actually, but I went to law school. REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): Okay, well, in any event, you swore an oath to the Constitution. UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: I did. REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): You will not answer this simple question. UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY ELBRIDGE COLBY: I’m not– Ma’am, I’m not going to be drawn out on an issue of political contention. It’s totally irrelevant to my testimony here. I’m here being very open with all of you and I am being truthful and I absolutely am being truthful. REPRESENTATIVE MAGGIE GOODLANDER (D-NH): Well, it’s very disappointing that you won’t answer this basic question. With that, I yield back, Mr. Chairman.

Watch above via the House Armed Services Committee.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!