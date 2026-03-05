President Donald Trump raged at AI company Anthropic, bragging that he “fired” them “like dogs” after they rejected giving full access to their technology to the Pentagon.

In a Thursday interview with Politico’s Dash Burns, Trump addressed the dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic, saying the AI company is now “in trouble.”

“Well, I fired Anthropic. Anthropic is in trouble because I fired [them] like dogs, because they shouldn’t have done that,” he said.

The president then went on to praise the state of the Pentagon and U.S. military under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“You see how good Pete’s doing, and you see how good the military. And so we have an amazing military,” he said. “The whole world is seeing that now I built the military in my first term, and I’m using it in my second term.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei released a statement last month on the “discussions” the AI company was having with the Pentagon.

He wrote:

Anthropic understands that the Department of War, not private companies, makes military decisions. We have never raised objections to particular military operations nor attempted to limit use of our technology in an ad hoc manner. However, in a narrow set of cases, we believe AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values. Some uses are also simply outside the bounds of what today’s technology can safely and reliably do.

Amodei explained that unfettered access does not work for the company as there are two areas they have no interest in providing technology services for: mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

“To our knowledge, these two exceptions have not been a barrier to accelerating the adoption and use of our models within our armed forces to date,” he wrote, adding they cannot “in conscience” agree to the Pentagon’s request for full access.

Trump previously slammed Anthropic as a “radical woke company.”

In the same interview with Burns, Trump predicted success from his strikes against Iran and vowed that Cuba’s regime will fall next if they don’t strike a deal soon with Washington, D.C.

“How long have you been hearing about Cuba — Cuba, Cuba — for 50 years?” he said. “And that’s one of the small ones for me.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!