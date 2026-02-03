Trump Wrecked In Devastating Poll As Most Americans Say He’s ‘Worse Than Biden’ — With Whopping 18 Point Swing

President Donald Trump got some devastating poll news, given his disdain for former President Joe Biden and sensitivity about negative polls: a majority of Americans now say he’s doing a worse job than Biden did. The result represents a mammoth 18-point swing since last year.

In the year since Trump was inaugurated for a second term, the president has been hit by any number of negative polls that prompted angry reactions and at least one threat of legal action. CNN’s survey at the one-year mark found that 58 percent of Americans considered the term a “failure” at that point.

But perhaps no result will sting quite as much as the new Harvard/Harris poll that asked respondents to rank Trump against the predecessor to whom he dedicated a trollish White House plaque featuring a photo of an autopen.

The survey respondents were asked, “Do you think that Donald Trump is doing a better or worse job as Joe Biden did as president?”

Just after Trump was inaugurated last February, the result was 58 percent saying Trump was doing a better job than Biden, versus 40 percent who said Biden was better.

But in the new poll, 51 percent said Trump is doing a worse job than President Biden did — a net swing of 18 points. From the pollster’s memo:

49% of voters, a plurality, say Trump’s policies thus far have set America on a worse path. 49% say Trump is doing a better job than Biden (-4). … MORE VOTERS ATTRIBUTE ECONOMY TO TRUMP OVER BIDEN 63% of voters say the current state of the economy is mostly due to the Trump administration rather than Biden (+11). 53% say it is worse than it was when Biden was president. 56% of voters say the economy is shrinking, and 66% say inflation is above 3% (-5), including a majority across political parties.

The good news for Trump, although it’s unlikely to ease the pain, is that out of 22 stated policies, 15 of them still enjoy majority support.

