Fox’s Brit Hume Warns Trump Has Put Himself in ‘Predicament’ — And May Make Same Grave Mistake as Obama

Fox News’ Brit Hume warned that President Donald Trump has put himself in a predicament and risks repeating a grave mistake made by former President Barack Obama during a Monday evening appearance on Special Report.

“So Brit, what do you make of President Trump’s desire to try to enter into some kind of negotiation with a country that just never negotiates what the U.S. wants it to?” anchor John Roberts asked Hume to kick off their conversation.

“I think the president’s in a predicament here, John. I think, you know, he told Iran, told the Iranian authorities not to attack the people when they were protesting. Then they carried out this hideous slaughter, this hideous slaughter that killed, we know, tens of thousands of people, just ghastly! He said that help was on the way, as we heard Lindsey Graham point out in that piece by Jennifer. And, you now, he’d warned them not to do it. He said if-, that what might come if they did would be worse than what happened before when took out a big piece of their nuclear capabilities. So he’s in a situation where, you know, he needs to do something,” replied Hume. “And the idea that there’ll be some kind of nuclear negotiation now with a country that has proven itself time, and time again untrustworthy in such negotiations seems to me that will leave him with a lot people thinking he came up short.”

Roberts followed up by playing a video clip of Obama making his now-infamous statement promising that there would be “enormous consequences” if then-Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons back in 2012.

“So he laid down that red line to Bashar al-Assad. He said, ‘Don’t use chemical weapons. That’s a red line. Don’t cross it.’ Assad went ahead and used chemical weapons quite liberally. And Obama did nothing. Does President Trump risk finding himself in the same position as Obama?” inquired Roberts.

“Well, I think the worry has to be, John, that very thing and the fact that, you know, a pillar of our defense strategy is now and has long been the establishment and maintaining a deterrent. People looking at you and saying, ‘We don’t want to mess with them because, you know, they have force, they have a lot of it, and they’re willing to use it.’ And when you threaten to use, and then when something happens that you’ve warned against, and you don’t use it… Think about this, think about, you know, Joe Biden pulls out of Afghanistan, and the next thing you know, Russia marches into Ukraine. So the consequences for this kind of thing can be quite serious and this president has shown himself willing to do things in the past,” replied Hume. “I mean, he, you know, with the help of Israel took out that big piece we talked about of the nuclear weapons program over there, and then of course, you know, he put the pressure on Venezuela, he surrounded them, he put an armada there much as he’s done here. And the next thing you know, they go in and snatch Nicholás Maduro in a military operation that I think probably dazzled much of the world. So the president has some standing to protect here, and he earned it and deserves to have it. But this is yet another challenge for sure.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!