NEW POLL: Even Trump Fans Torpedo ‘Third Term’ by Stunning Margin — Almost 40 Points

President Donald Trump’s own supporters are among the staggering majority of Americans in a new poll who say they don’t want him to serve a third term.

Trump has been floating the idea of blowing off term limits for years, and one Republican has already introduced an amendment to allow it.

But support for Trump’s flirtation with defying constitutional term limits sits around the “Belief-In Sasquatch” level, according to a new poll from YouGov taken January 9 – 14, 2026.

Respondents were first asked “Do you think that Donald Trump will attempt to serve a third term as president?”

A wide plurality of 44 percent said yes. Another 23 percent were “not sure,” while just 32 percent said “no.”

Trump voters were most skeptical that Trump would try it, with 57 percent responding “no,” with more Democrats and independents saying “yes” than saying “no.”

Next, the pollster asked “Do you think that Donald Trump should attempt to serve a third term as president?”

Overall, just 14 percent said “yes” versus a whopping 76 percent who said “no,” and eleven percent who weren’t sure.

Among Trump voters, just 26 percent said they wanted to see Trump serve a third term, with 63 percent responding “no,” and eleven percent responding “not sure.”

No other group of voters got out of the teens, with one exception. Support for a third Trump term was highest among self-identified Republicans at 36 percent “yes” versus 55 percent “no.”

Among self-identified independents, eleven times more of them — 77 percent — said “no” versus just 11 percent “yes.”

High-profile supporters of the president have continued to urge him to try and run again in 2028, and Trump himself has trolled critics by presenting them with “Trump 2028” hats.

Most recently, Trump made comments about canceling elections that the White House insists were a joke. He was referring specifically to the 2026 midterms in that interview when he said, “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”