CNN Data Guru Aghast at Trump Deportation Policy’s Polling Nosedive: ‘Complete Switcheroo!’

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten was left stunned as he relayed new polling that showed dramatic collapse in support for President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda in what the data guru called “a 25 point switcheroo in the negative direction.”

After host John Berman’s introduction on Monday, Enten spelled out the ratings reversal in a new CBS News-YouGov poll, describing the new figures as a “complete switcheroo.”

According to Enten, Trump’s deportation programme began his presidency with a net approval rating of plus 18 points, making it one of the most popular elements of his agenda, but that number has all but evaporated.

“Look at that,” he said, pointing at the big board: “That’s over a 25 point switcheroo in the negative direction. Now the program is way, way, way underwater at minus 8 points.”

Among independents, Enten said, the collapse is even sharper. Support has plunged from plus 18 to minus 20, with Enten concluding: “The Trump administration and Trump in particular has lost the center of the electorate when it comes to a key component of his administration’s agenda.”

The damage appears to be driven less by opposition to enforcement itself than by distrust over who is being targeted. While the administration has long insisted it is focused on criminals, when the host asked whether voters still believe that claim Enten replied bluntly: “No, no they don’t!”

He explained how in June, a slim majority believed the administration was prioritising the deportation of “dangerous criminals.” Now, 56% say it is deporting “others,” with only 44% convinced criminals are the focus – another “complete switcheroo,” in Enten’s words.

Berman suggested cultural signals – from Trump-voting podcaster Joe Rogan, who trashed ICE’s tactics, to the new song “Bad News” by country star Zach Bryan – may be feeding public unease, but the political risk is clearer in broader polling.

A growing majority, Enten said, now believe Trump is “too focused on deporting immigrants here illegally,” rising from 43% in February to 53% now. At the same time, 74% of respondents said Trump is not focused enough on lowering prices.

“That is a very dangerous thing, because that’s the reason why the American people really elected Donald Trump, was to lower prices, and they think he’s taken his eye off the ball on that and is in fact, too focused on deporting those who are here illegally,” Enten said. “And that is very bad politics.”

