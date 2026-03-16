Reporter Straight Up Asks Trump If Iran’s New Ayatollah Is Gay

New York Post Chief DC correspondent Steve Nelson asked President Donald Trump on Monday about his report from earlier in the day that the president had been briefed that Iran’s new ayatollah is a homosexual.

Nelson’s exclusive report raised eyebrows across the media and was based on anonymous sources in the White House. He wrote Trump was “stunned to learn last week that US intelligence indicates new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay — and that his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, feared his suitability to rule the Islamic Republic for that reason, The Post can reveal.” The report added:

Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel, according to sources.

During a Q&A with reporters in the Oval Office hours after the report ran, Nelson asked for confirmation of his own report, which Trump did not give as he avoided answering that part of the question.

“Thank you, President Trump. I’d like to ask the Vice President about his plans to go after possible fraud in California and New York. We know, of course, about Minnesota, and President Trump, first could you ask—you said earlier today that the new Supreme Leader of the Taliban committee—you don’t know if he’s dead or alive,” Nelson began, adding:

There are a couple of interesting reports about him today. There’s one report that he just narrowly escaped death in the first air strikes by stepping out into his garden. There’s another report that he may actually be gay, despite leading the theocracy that hangs gay people. How do you determine what is true, and do you have an assessment of this?

“Well, so far, nobody knows. If you look at his father, he used to give talks a lot, you know, talking about “death to America.” He’d say “death to America” all the time. When they say “death to America,” you should believe them, because that’s what they would have done,” Trump replied, adding:

If they had a nuclear weapon, they would’ve used it, but they never had the chance. I never gave them the chance to use it. Other presidents should have done the same. I spoke to one of the former presidents—who I actually like, actually speak to some—I do like some people; it would be shocking to others. And he said, “I wish I did what you did. Couldn’t have done it.” Other presidents—somebody should have done it. Forty-seven years this went on. They call Iran the bully of the Middle East, and you could have never had the Abraham Accords. You could never have had peace in the Middle East now. You’re going to have peace. You could never do it with the dark cloud of a nuclear Iran. But Iran is a shell of itself. It’s no longer a bully. It’s the one that gets bullied—it’s a bully that got beat up. We beat the crap out of them, and they deserve that.

You know, when you see a soldier walking down the street without his arms, or being helped down the street because he’s got no legs, or his face is blown to smithereens with no legs and no arms—those soldiers with no legs and no arms and a face that got wrecked—that was done by roadside bombs. That’s the favorite weapon of Soleimani, who I killed in my first administration. General Soleimani—had I not killed him, that was the beginning of their downfall, because had he not been killed, it’s possible that we would not be this far advanced in destroying Iran because he was a really good general. He was a vicious, horrible man, but he was a brilliant general. And he was looking to knock out five of our military bases at one time. The man that died with him was his counterpart in Iraq. And they were working together, and they got hit real hard. If that didn’t happen, we would have had a problem. But maybe more importantly than that, he was really the mastermind behind it, and they never found somebody to replace him in terms of genius. I knocked him out, and that was a big step—knocking him out. But if we didn’t get rid of the Obama deal—I terminated it against the wishes of my then Secretary of State, Marco. Against the wishes of a lot of people at the time. You remember that, Peter? A lot of people. Had I not terminated that deal—remember that, Stephen? You remember? They were all in office. This is not—that deal was a disaster. That was a road to a nuclear weapon. They would have had it three years ago, and it would have been used, I would say, two to three years ago, and it would have been used in the Middle East. By the way, after they were finished with that, they were coming over here. They never got a chance to do it.

Watch above via Fox News.

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