Co-hosts of Fox News’ The Five agreed on Monday that Republicans’ November midterm hopes are “in danger.”

Guest co-host Kayleigh McEnany discussed the upcoming uphill battle with Greg Gutfeld, who asked if Republicans have to accept a new truth about their midterm prospects.

“Kayleigh, I don’t want to be surprised or blindsided in November,” Gutfeld said. “Should we be honest now and say, are we in danger?”

McEnany affirmed Gutfeld’s concerns.

“Yeah, we are,” she said. “If you look at historical trends, absolutely. The party that’s governing wins choices. It tends to be a referendum on that party, and they lose seats. So, absolutely, it’s an uphill battle, and we have to be frank about that.”

But McEnany sees a way out for Republicans through litigation of “the issues” and not “the distractions,” asserting her stance against Democratic guest co-host Harold Ford Jr.

“Here’s where I disagree with Harold: Elections are not referendums, they are choices,” she said. “And when you look at the polling, when given a choice—Republican, Democrat—this is an NBC poll, Republicans are beating democrats plus 27 on border security, plus 22 on crime, plus eight on immigration and it’s even on the economy. So if Republicans can litigate on the issues and not the distractions, they end up winning.”

McEnany proceeded to mention a conversation she had with former Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday.

“To Joe Manchin’s point, as he told me on Saturday, he said if Democrats want to ever control again or be the majority or have a president who is a Democrat, they have to get with the commonality of what’s going on,” she said. “You’ve got to listen to guys like John Fetterman, not guys like Chuck Schumer. But John Fetterman is dismissed out of hand by party leaders, by James Carville, among others.”

She went on to slam Democrats’ use of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) as a political strategy.

“Jim Messina has a point: What’s the governing strategy of Democrats?” she asked. “Because you could win this election, you could win the midterms, because it’s a historical trend and TDS is your strategy, but TDS cannot be the strategy in 2028. That’s not going to take you to The Promised Land.”

McEnany ended her monologue by encouraging Democrats to “figure out” their stances on critical issues.

“Finally, I would just say, Democrats have to figure out, where are they on Medicare for all?” she said. “The left wing of the party wants that, the mainstream does not. Where are they on Israel? Where are they on government-run grocery stores? They’ve got a lot of divisions to work through—”

Ford Jr. interrupted to assert his stance.

“I’m against that. I’m for Israel. We can answer those questions.”

McEnany responded by alluding back to her earlier comments.

“You’re the Fetterman wing,” she said. “That’s the smarter wing.”

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