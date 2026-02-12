NY Giants Owner’s Relationship with Epstein Was ‘Singularly Focused’ on Women: Report

A Thursday report from The Athletic detailed how Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with the owner of the New York Giants was solely about connecting the owner with women in Epstein’s orbit.

The latest dump of Epstein files, comprised of more than 3 million pages, included extensive email exchanges between the deceased sex trafficker and Steve Tisch, a Hollywood producer and co-owner of the Giants.

According to a deep dive published by The Athletic, the two men spoke exclusively about women. More specifically, Epstein “plucked women from his orbit and delivered them to Tisch.” The Giants co-owner was first introduced to Epstein through NY-based hedge fund manager Todd Meister. They met in 2013 — five years after Epstein was convicted for soliciting a minor for prostitution and had to register as a sex offender.

According to an email sent from Meister to Epstein, Tisch was “blown away by you in a positive way” and “thinks you are wonderful and interesting.”

From there, Epstein and Tisch began discussing women, with Epstein offering him “an aspiring actress with a ’10 ass,'” a “microbiology major at a university,” and “an ‘exotic’ Tahitian woman, who Epstein reassured Tisch was not a ‘working girl.'”

In at least two instances, Tisch made unwanted advances on the women who were solely looking for help in their respective careers. The report continued:

“(The producer) asked what I hoped to make of my life,” the woman said. “I told him about my plans … I could see he was watching me talk, but he was not truly listening. … We sat down on a leather couch, a screen came down, and he showed me a (bike) race. I didn’t really understand what I had to do with that story. Then he starts to put his hand on the inside of my thighs. I threw out my hand and I said no. … He said to me: ‘You are a very smart girl.’ … I ran. I rushed into the elevator. I don’t even know how I got myself home.” The next day, the woman said, Epstein called her: “He told me that I was an idiot, that I was never going to make anything of my life.”

In another email exchange, a woman Epstein connected with Tisch told Epstein that she planned on auditioning for movies Tisch was producing. Somewhere along the way, however, things took a strange turn.

Per The Athletic:

But something seemed to go awry. The woman emailed Epstein that “Steve” has “been so weird.” He wanted their relationship to be more than friends, she wrote. She expressed that she did not feel the same way. “I won’t forgive myself… he’ll just suck my youth without helping me,” she wrote.

In a statement released shortly after he was revealed to be in the Epstein files, Tisch described the relationship as a “brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women,” but claimed he “did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island.”

“As we all know now,” Tisch continued, “he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

