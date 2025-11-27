Tucker Carlson Fumes England Is Now ‘Pretty Filthy’ As Whites On Track to Be Minority

Tucker Carlson threw down with Piers Morgan on his podcast this week over why winning World War II “destroyed Britain” – as Carlson put it. Morgan pushed back hard on Carlson’s wild suggestion that the UK needlessly fought the Germans in World War II and on Carlson’s premise that the UK had been ruined by immigration.

Carlson, who repeatedly insisted his argument was not racist, at one point fumed that the UK was going to soon be a minority white country, which he argued is also why it is now “filthy.” During the bombastic interview, Carlson also prodded Morgan to say “f*ggot” on air in order to prove a point about free speech in the UK and suggested that “propaganda and pornography” are turning men gay.

Carlson has been at the center of a firestorm of criticism and division on the right since his friendly interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, whom Morgan has also agreed to sit down with.

Tucker and Piers Morgan debate the decline of the West and what caused it.

Below is a transcript of their exchange:

Carlson: This was not a communist country, but I’m just saying Britain voluntarily joined the war. It was a war that you were not involved in and you got in. But my question is, why did it destroy Britain? I don’t understand. As the victor nation–

Morgan: It didn’t destroy Britain.

“Look outside. Look outside. Well, it changed—it changed London,” Carlson insisted.

Morgan pushed back, “Why do you look at this and see a wrecked country? I don’t.”

Carlson: Well, I don’t see an English country. So we’re in the city of London now.

Morgan: What do you mean by that?

Carlson: It’s not—well, people whose ancestors built Stonehenge are not here anymore. So the city of London is thirty-six percent white, and that’s happened in the last, I don’t know, forty years.

Morgan: But England is about seventy percent white.

Carlson: England. Okay. Well, it was—capital city—it was ninety-nine percent in nineteen forty-five.

Morgan: Okay, so we’ve evolved.

Carlson: But you’re on the way to becoming the minority in the country. So no one wants to say that. I think you can get arrested for saying that here. It’s not white supremacy, this is the indigenous population of the country.

Morgan: It’s a statistical fact that I think by 2100 we will be a minority white country.

Carlson: 2063, as of today.

Morgan: I’ve read a bit later.

Carlson: But these are dynamic numbers, so they change.

Morgan: My question for you, So what?

Carlson: Well, let me refer to the beginning of our conversation when you said that the people who live in a country define the character of that country. And then you said, “Yes, all the things for which we were famous and in which we had pride, like our stoicism, our concern for others, our tidiness. The cleanest country in the world.” Now it’s pretty filthy. All those things change when you get new people moving there. You said that. I mean, you’re the racist, not me. So I’m just using—I’m using the parameters that you set, and I’m saying—

Morgan: I did not say that that was down to non-white people coming into the country.

Carlson: Well, that’s who lived here.

Morgan: No I said there was creaking pressure on public services.

Carlson: No, no, no. Also, maybe foolishly, admitted the truth. You could get arrested for this, so I know the stakes are high. But you said that when the people who live in a country change, so does the culture, which is like the most obvious—it’s like when it rains out, it gets wet. That’s not a controversial observation, but it’s illegal here because it is true. And my only point is not against—I’ve already said I like the Bangladeshis better than I like the liberal whites in your country, a lot more. They’ve never yelled at me. I’m not attacking them. I’m just saying the things that made Britain Britain, England England. Is there still an England? I have no idea. Those are going away because there are different people living here. And if you think that those are good things, in the same way that the Swedes or the Chinese or the people in Burundi and Chad, they like their culture—it’s their ancestors’ culture—and now it’s gone. And like, why can’t we say that’s bad?

Morgan: Because you may think it’s bad. I love living in a very multicultural—

Carlson: But you’re rich. I mean, you’re rich, and you go to the white parts of London, and they’re exactly the same as they were when I was a child. I’ve been coming here for fifty years. They’re exactly the same. The neighborhood’s exactly the same.

Morgan: Which do you think is a white part of London?

Carlson: I’m not gonna tell you.

Morgan: Well, that’s a little test for you. Which area of London do you think is white?

Carlson: The one I’m staying in right now. The one where my relatives live.