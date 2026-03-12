Turning Point USA, on Wednesday, enthusiastically amplified attacks on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) from President Donald Trump. But its late co-founder Charlie Kirk held the Kentucky congressman in very high regard.

In a post on X late Wednesday, the Turning Point Action account posted a 22-second clip of the president speaking at a rally in Hebron, KY. The rally was held in support of former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in his bid to unseat Massie as U.S. representative for Kentucky’s 4th district. Trump has regularly attacked Massie — as the congressman and the president have butted heads on several fronts, including the Epstein Files and, most recently, the war in Iran.

“We got to get rid of this loser,” Trump said at Wednesday’s rally. “This guy is bad. He’s disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky. And most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America.”

TPUSA’s clip from the speech, set to the music of the Village People’s “YMCA” — Trump’s regular rally ballad — showed the president dancing as various speakers, including boxer-influencer Jake Paul, took the podium on his behalf.

“Trump pumps up rural KY voters at MASSIVE rally featuring Jake Paul [fire emoji] to stop RINO Massie,” the caption read.

MAGA rallies are BACK Trump haters are on notice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o4heFbR5R0 — Turning Point Action (@TPAction) March 12, 2026

However, prior to his assassination in September 2025, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk consistently and repeatedly praised Massie. Kirk long championed smaller government and found a kindred spirit on that front in the Kentucky congressman

“One of my favorite Congressman [sic] Thomas Massie!” Kirk wrote in December 2016, when Massie spoke at a TPUSA event.

One of my favorite Congressman Thomas Massie! #BigGovSucks pic.twitter.com/cCAKrmyO0Q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 17, 2016

Kirk also delivered a glowing endorsement of Massie on his show in 2023, before bringing him in for an interview.

“One of my favorite members of Congress,” Kirk said. “He loves the Constitution, he loves liberty. He’s honest and he’s tough, and he’s really gonna go after the intel agencies. It’s Thomas Massie, who’s just terrific.”

TPAction: Thomas Massie is a “RINO” Charlie Kirk in 2023: Thomas Massie is “one of my favorite members of Congress. He loves the Constitution, he loves liberty. He's honest and he's tough, and he's really gonna go after the intel agencies… Thomas Massie [is] just terrific.” https://t.co/QKSBFcqYtg pic.twitter.com/dOafFUzI3o — Decensored News (@decensorednews) March 12, 2026

And Massie returned to Kirk’s show in April 2024.

I will be @charliekirk11's guest on "The Charlie Kirk Show" today at 1:06 PM. Tune in!https://t.co/8W7EAunbvs — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 22, 2024

In September 2025, Massie posted a tribute to the slain activist on Instagram and said he considered him a friend.

“Charlie and I were friends,” Massie wrote. “He was a fellow conservative, a fellow Christian, and a fellow pro-life advocate. Charlie’s assassination has shaken our nation, but I encouraged those in the audience not to be intimidated or silenced. Charlie’s message will continue to reach and inspire others. He has left a lasting legacy.”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!