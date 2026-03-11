Trump Escalates Scorched-Earth Attacks Against Thomas Massie: ‘Disloyal’ to USA

President Donald Trump dropped a scorched-earth attack on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Wednesday, accusing his longtime GOP foe of being the “worst” congressman “EVER” and accusing him of being “disloyal” to the country.

Trump is backing Massie’s GOP primary challenger after the two split over Trump’s adding the deficit and his interventionist foreign policy — including the recent operations against Iran.

Massie, a libertarian leaning conservative, has long voted against most legislation in Congress, earning him the nickname of “Mr. No.” Trump is traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday to boost Massie’s primary opponent, Ed Gallrein. The primary is scheduled for May 19th.

“The Republican Party’s Worst ‘Congressman,’ EVER, Thomas Massie, is attacking GREAT Navy Seal Hero, Ed Gallrein, who is running against him in the Primary, saying that Ed became an Independent for a period of time, long ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding:

The fact is, many people do that, but Ed still supported me, and strongly, which is far more than Massie ever did, or does. Ed came back into the Party after he saw the Strength and “Wisdom” that I displayed. Many people have joined, and rejoined, our Party, but Massie did not, because he only votes, “NO!” It will be interesting to see what he does with THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is, simply: 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!).

2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE.

3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.

5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN. He’d like to vote, “NO,” but on this one, there may be too much pressure, even on him, to do that. Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr. because he only votes “NO,” is A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER as a Congressman, and a Human Being. He is disloyal to the Republican Party, the People of Kentucky and, most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America! He is a MISFIT, who should be voted out of Office, ASAP. VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN, A MAN WHO HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. HE IS A TRUE AMERICAN HERO! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has vowed to not sign any more legislation into law until his voter ID bill, the SAVE Act, is passed by the U.S. Senate.

