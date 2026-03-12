Actress Katherine Heigl pushed back this week after receiving backlash from critics for attending a charity event at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

Heigl, known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up, attended the Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue fundraiser on Sunday, an event co-chaired by Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law. Also in attendance was D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Heigl and Pirro were pictured together. The event reportedly raised $5 million.

In a public statement, Heigl denied any political motivations behind her attendance. She said it was all about animal advocacy for her. Along with her mother Nancy Heigl, Katherine Heigl established the Jason Heigl Foundation, named after her late brother, which is a non-profit “dedicated to animal welfare and advocacy.”

The actress said:

Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own. This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me. Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions.

Heigl said that her advocacy for animals “should not be a polarizing issue.”

The actress also directly responded to critics on Instagram in the comments section of a Just Jared post about her attending the charity event.

“She was hated on Greys. Thats why she can’t get a real job. Difficult. Thinks her s**t don’t stick,” one commenter wrote.

“Your so silly…what’s a ‘real job’ in your so educated opinion?” Heigl responded, adding laughing emojis.

Multiple others were also hit with responses from Heigl, including one who claimed her outfit at the event “screamed Republican.” The critic suggested Heigl profited from the event, which she denied.

“Really? So I’m using animal advocacy to what? Line my pockets? Interesting…seems to be costing me more than I can make…but that’s ok,” she wrote. “At least my parents taught me to give more than I get. Taught me to do more than just judge. You seem…really meaningful in today’s society. Just keep screaming your virtue signaling bulls–t while doing nothing that really matters. Good on you.”

