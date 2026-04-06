‘Unfortunately’: Trump Complains Americans Want War to End, Won’t Let Him Stay and Take Iran’s Oil

President Donald Trump complained that Americans won’t let him stay in Iran long enough to take the country’s oil, which is what he’d really like to do.

The president was answering reporters’ questions during the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday when one asked, “What do you say to Americans who are not a fan of the war?”

“They’re foolish because the war is about one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Had we not broken the Barack Hussein Obama agreement — you know that, you know what I’m talking about, the Iran nuclear deal. This is years ago, my first term — you would have had a total — Israel would have been gone, extinguished. Israel would have been wiped off the face of the Earth and the entire Middle East would have been, at a minimum in big trouble. But I did it. That was phase one,” replied the president.

Trump continued:

I hate to do it, but we’re obliterating — and they just don’t want to say, “uncle.” They don’t want to cry — as the expression goes — “uncle.” But they will. And if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they’ll have no anything. I want to — I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those two. And we might have — well, the thing if I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil. Because it’s there for the taking. There’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil and would make plenty of money. And I’d also take care of the people of Iran much better than they’ve been taken care of. It’s been a horrible — They’ve killed 45,000 people as of a month and a half ago, 45,000 protesters. We don’t do that. So if I had my choice. I’d keep the oil.

Trump added, “But I also want to make the people of our country happy. I think most people wouldn’t understand that.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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