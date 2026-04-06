‘Radical Left Group of Lunatics!’ Trump Scolds PBS Reporter Who Asked Him How It Helps Iranians to Attack Country’s Energy Infrastructure

President Donald Trump fumed at a reporter from PBS after she asked how attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure — as he has threatened to do — would help civilians.

During a brief gaggle with reporters outside the White House Monday during the annual Easter Egg hunt, PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers confronted the president about his warning that the U.S. will target Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

“How is it taking care of the Iranian people if you’re bombing their energy [infrastructure]?” Landers asked.

Trump promptly cut her off before she could complete her questioning.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked.

“PBS, sir,” Landers replied.

“Well, that’s a radical left group of lunatics that you’re with,” Trump shot back — scolding the reporter. He added sarcastically, “that’s a very fair question.”

The president did not specifically address Landers’s question — instead making a more broad claim that Iranian civilians are happy about U.S. strikes.

“The Iranian people, when they don’t hear bombs go off, they’re upset,” Trump said. “They want to hear bombs, because they want to be free. And the only reason they’re not out protesting — you know that — is because they were informed that if they protest, like the wrestler and his friends, if they protest, they will be shot immediately. And that’s an edict, that’s in writing. If they protest, if they go out in the streets, they will immediately be shot.”

Trump went on to make a wild claim about how guns the U.S. sent to Iran which were meant for protesters were kept by “a certain group of people” — which you can read more about here.

Watch above, via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!