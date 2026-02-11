‘Utterly Useless’: Republican Randy Fine Ruthlessly Mocked Over Call for Investigation Into Bad Bunny Halftime Show
Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is facing a bipartisan backlash over his call for a Federal Communications Commission investigation into Bad Bunny over his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
“It doesn’t matter if you say it in Spanish. Encouraging children to use cocaine in a live television broadcast is a crime. It doesn’t matter who is singing. Broadcasting the F-word during the Superbowl is illegal. Both of these things happened during Sunday’s Super Bowl Broadcast. The degenerates behind it must be held accountable,” wrote Fine in a letter addressed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.
“I urge the FCC to conduct a thorough investigation and to pursue the maximum penalties permitted by law. Anything less would signal that indecency is tolerated so long as it is profitable, and that it a message that cannot be allowed to stand,” concluded Fine.
His argument was not especially well-received by the left or the right.
“This man is one of the most desperately grasping frauds in the GOP caucus, and that really says something considering that he shares a state with Cory Mills,” submitted National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.
“This is dumb conservatism,” asserted Washington Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross.
“The culture war slop from the right these days has arguably surpassed Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light, Kente cloth Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the dumbest liberal shit from 2020,” declared Leighton Woodhouse.
“How it began: confident post-24 predictions of a Trump realignment among young Latino men. How it’s going: multiple Republicans demanding a federal investigation of probably most popular young Latino man in US, maybe the world?” mused liberal columnist Ronald Brownstein.
“This Republican majority is an absolute joke. Utterly useless and obsessed with irrelevancy,” argued RedState’s Bonchie.
But wait, there’s more:
