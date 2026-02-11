‘Utterly Useless’: Republican Randy Fine Ruthlessly Mocked Over Call for Investigation Into Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is facing a bipartisan backlash over his call for a Federal Communications Commission investigation into Bad Bunny over his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter if you say it in Spanish. Encouraging children to use cocaine in a live television broadcast is a crime. It doesn’t matter who is singing. Broadcasting the F-word during the Superbowl is illegal. Both of these things happened during Sunday’s Super Bowl Broadcast. The degenerates behind it must be held accountable,” wrote Fine in a letter addressed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

“I urge the FCC to conduct a thorough investigation and to pursue the maximum penalties permitted by law. Anything less would signal that indecency is tolerated so long as it is profitable, and that it a message that cannot be allowed to stand,” concluded Fine.

His argument was not especially well-received by the left or the right.

“This man is one of the most desperately grasping frauds in the GOP caucus, and that really says something considering that he shares a state with Cory Mills,” submitted National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.

This man is one of the most desperately grasping frauds in the GOP caucus, and that really says something considering that he shares a state with Cory Mills. https://t.co/nnv2fFDCDf — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 11, 2026

“This is dumb conservatism,” asserted Washington Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross.

This is dumb conservatism. https://t.co/7aNuYdu7fH — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 11, 2026

“The culture war slop from the right these days has arguably surpassed Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light, Kente cloth Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the dumbest liberal shit from 2020,” declared Leighton Woodhouse.

The culture war slop from the right these days has arguably surpassed Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light, Kente cloth Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the dumbest liberal shit from 2020. https://t.co/PwrAhDPw44 — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) February 11, 2026

“How it began: confident post-24 predictions of a Trump realignment among young Latino men. How it’s going: multiple Republicans demanding a federal investigation of probably most popular young Latino man in US, maybe the world?” mused liberal columnist Ronald Brownstein.

How it began: confident post-24 predictions of a Trump realignment among young Latino men. How it's going: multiple Republicans demanding a federal investigation of probably most popular young Latino man in US, maybe the world? https://t.co/HxgByebNxl — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) February 11, 2026

“This Republican majority is an absolute joke. Utterly useless and obsessed with irrelevancy,” argued RedState’s Bonchie.

This Republican majority is an absolute joke. Utterly useless and obsessed with irrelevancy. https://t.co/qwM94Vmz9h — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

My general feelings about the congressional GOP https://t.co/i81Rw0eYd6 pic.twitter.com/mgKUEbQbpn — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) February 11, 2026

Not a parody account, I'm afraid https://t.co/SFjoydgfpK — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) February 11, 2026

The GOP truly is the Loser Party, concerned more with moronic culture war crusades than anything real. They will tell you about the importance of decency while covering for Trump as he protects actual predators and abusers. https://t.co/lSgNrcDnNi — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 11, 2026

¿Y van a seguir llorando? https://t.co/FEXPeSNFHf — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) February 11, 2026

This has to be the stupidest timeline https://t.co/R8kl58kxrK — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 11, 2026

The most generous thing you can say about this is that it is deeply embarrassing. https://t.co/Zo5ykGLZZU — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 11, 2026

Investigation into the Bad Bunny Halftime Show…one of the funniest phrases I've ever seen. https://t.co/PRsOgQinOz — Alex Perez (@Perez_Writes) February 11, 2026

You'd think this would be in the Top 10 of stupid shit @RepFine has ever done, but this barely warrants "Also Receiving Votes" Knock it off, Randy. https://t.co/SXIZlZDnXr — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 11, 2026

Omg this guy sucks so much-uh. https://t.co/Q48oq3ftiI — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 11, 2026

This is a gift to Bad Bunny. smh https://t.co/XD1yOFuZzC — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 11, 2026

