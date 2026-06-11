Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche shut down questions about the upcoming UFC event at the White House and whether a federal judge will attempt to block it from happening.

Blanche held a press conference on Thursday morning with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and other officials, where they announced the indictment of three illegal immigrants from Guatemala who are accused of smuggling dozens of children into the U.S.

“More than 475,000 unaccompanied children entered the United States during the Biden administration,” Blanche told reporters. “The way this happened was typically because the criminals calling themselves ‘sponsors’ trafficked these children to the border, usually committing fraud to do so, and oftentimes the children were abused, assaulted, and certainly exploited.”

The 40-minute press conference stayed on the topic of migrant children, mostly, except when Blanche was asked about the UFC fights taking place at the White House on June 14. It is part of a series of events to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

“I’m not gonna talk about the UFC fight,” Blance said immediately after hearing the topic. “We’re just here to talk about this.”

Blanche repeated the line after being asked about a potential federal order blocking the event from happening.

Two Virginia residents have sued to stop the UFC event from happening. The lawyer who filed the lawsuit called the upcoming event “fundamentally a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain. And that is what is motivating this lawsuit.”

An arena has already been constructed for the event on the White House South Lawn, and UFC head Dana White has already compared it to the Super Bowl. A total of 4,000 people will attend the fights in person.

“For UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody; and, you know, we’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight,” he said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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