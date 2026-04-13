‘Very Bad!’ Former Trump Advisor Skewers President for ‘Stepping On His Own Message’ With Jesus Meme

Former Trump advisor David Urban spoke on CNN Monday as a Catholic who was offended by the president’s “Jesus” meme that disappeared from his social media feed late Monday morning after massive MAGA backlash.

Trump posted the AI-generated meme depicting him wearing white robes and laying hands on a sick man on Sunday night, in the midst of his war of words with Pope Leo XIV over Iran.

Trump denied the overt religious symbolism and defended the meme at a press conference, saying, “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross.”

“Look, as a Catholic, Christian altar boy, all those things growing up as a kid, it’s offensive. It’s patently offensive,” Urban said.

“It’s just bad politics,” he added. “You know, politics is about addition, not subtraction, right? So one plus one. We don’t need to lose people…The Catholic church is growing by leaps and bounds, primarily by young people right now.”

Urban continued:

And the Pope on dogma, on like, “peace, love and understanding.” That’s his job. That’s his number one job description! It’s like, I’m the guy who’s supposed to say, “Turn the other cheek.” That’s his role in the world. You don’t have to agree with him on everything, but that’s his job. He’s the most dogmatic person on the planet on those things. And so, for the president take a poke at him, I don’t know who said, “This is a good idea,” or who the person is that generated that A.I. and put it in front of him, but they should be fired. Terrible!

Urban added, “We have this great moment at the White House this afternoon with the McDonald’s, with the “No Tax on Tips,” McDonald’s, harking back to another time. But we’re not talking about that. We’re talking about this, instead. He’s stepping on his own message. Very bad.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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