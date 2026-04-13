Megyn Kelly Slams Trump’s ‘Blasphemous’ Pic of Him as Jesus

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Megyn Kelly denounced President Donald Trump for posting the “blasphemous” now-deleted picture of himself in the role of Jesus Christ on her program on Monday, adding to the chorus of pundits and political leaders who slammed the president for it.

“It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he’s doing,” Kelly said about the AI-image. “And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word.”

If you somehow missed it, Trump posted a picture of himself donning a robe and performing a miracle on a sick man on Sunday night. The picture showed Trump putting his healing hand on the bedridden man’s head as a nurse and soldier watched pensively and as an American eagle and fighter jets soared above him; the Statue of Liberty and American flag were also shown behind the holy depiction of Trump.

Trump later deleted the picture from his Truth Social account on Monday morning, after MAGA fans like Outkick’s Riley Gaines and The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles criticized him for it.

Kelly read the definition of “blasphemous” for her audience, which said it was an act of “showing disrespect, contempt, or defiance towards God, sacred persons, or holy things.” She said that obviously applied to Trump’s post.

“It’s completely inappropriate and he knows it,” Kelly said.

She was a bit easier on Trump for his blistering Sunday night tirade about Pope Leo XIV, though.

She pointed out Pope Leo had ramped up his criticism of the Iran war last week, when he said Trump’s threat to wipe out a “whole civilization” was “truly unacceptable.” Leo then spoke out against the war a few days later, saying “God does not bless any conflict.”

“It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him, and he did,” Kelly said. “So it wasn’t great. It was predictable and no catholic loves this, but you could see it coming.”

She continued, “it’s hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked, whether it’s by a journalist or a talking head or a pope, he punches back. Alright?”

Kelly added it was fair to “question the wisdom” of Trump’s anti-pope rant, but that it wasn’t shocking for him to do it. “This is what he does,” she said.

The pope responded on Monday morning by saying he was unfazed by Trump’s criticism.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” the pontiff said. “That’s what I believe in. I am called to do what the church is called to do.”

The ex-Fox News star shared her two cents on the matter less than a week after Trump scorched her and pundits like Tucker Carlson for being “NUT JOBS.” The president went off on Kelly because she has been critical of Operation Epic Fury, saying last month it was “Israel’s war.”

Watch above.

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