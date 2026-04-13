Clavicular Abruptly Ends 60 Minutes Australia Interview After Being Asked If He’s an ‘Incel’

MAGA world online influencer Clavicular, real name Braden Eric Peters, spoke to 60 Minutes Australia’s Adam Hegarty for an extensive interview about his looksmaxxing subculture, which dropped on Sunday.

Clavicular, whose online persona is closely tied to highly controversial far-right influencers like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate, did not take kindly to Hegarty pressing him on his movements’ ties to the so-called incel (involuntary celibate) community. Clavicular has been steeped in controversy in recent months as he has grown in popularity over his promotion of steroids, drugs, and other extreme body-altering techniques aimed at young boys.

Hegarty noted that Clavicular’s movement “was born out of the incel community and movement.”

“Do you identify with that group? How do you feel about being linked to that group of people?” he then asked.

Clavicular replied, “To identify as an incel — how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women? I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

Hegarty clarified, “Let me rephrase it then. Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?”

Clavicular hit back, “I’m not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense.”

Hegarty continued, “You also — you’ve been seen with certain people who are from all parts of that world. I mean, just as an example, you obviously shared company with Andrew Tate and other, dare I say, rather controversial figures. Why do you spend time with people like that?”

Clavicular replied, “Are you trying to — I see, you want to make this political.”

“Not at all, not at all. I’m just curious,” Hegarty said.

“No, that’s what you want to do,” Clavicular replied.

Hegarty offered, “I’m just curious. No, not at all. I don’t care about your politics. I know you’re not political — you’ve said that repeatedly. When you get seen with those people, obviously, people make assumptions. I’m wondering what the thought process and motivation there is behind it.”

Clavicular shot back, “I guess you watched the Piers [Morgan] interview. Oh, dude, yeah. Too bad I didn’t have time to look into anything about potentially who your wife cheated with, but don’t try to go down that line of questioning with me, all right? Because I’m not doing any political–”

“I’m not married,” Hegarty replied, “I was simply only asking because obviously you’ve been filming with these people.”

Clavicular ended it there, “So I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. But thanks for the time. Appreciate the interview. Alright, that’s that done. Thank you guys.”

Watch the clip above.

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