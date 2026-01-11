A House Democrat accused Fox News anchor Peter Doocy of “victim-blaming” in a spirited battle over the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

In a lively interview on Fox’s The Sunday Briefing, Doocy tussled with Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) — and opened by citing a Wednesday X post in which Auchincloss wrote, “shooting unarmed citizens in the head does not make America safe.”

“Does your post mean that you think SUVs can’t be used as weapons?” Doocy asked.

“I think that this administration is trying to gaslight the American public,” Auchincloss said. “And it’s not going to work because the American public can watch that video. You’ve got Kristi Noem calling it domestic terrorism, you’ve got [ICE] Director [Todd] Lyons saying it was the civilian’s fault for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Here’s what Americans see when they see that video: tTey see a young mother behind the steering wheel of an SUV with a cell phone and a whistle… who cuts the wheel to turn right away from the ICE officer and is shot three times in the head. Once through the front window, twice through the passenger window — meaning the vehicle was already moving away at the time those shots were fired. The American public is not going to be lied to. They are going to demand accountability and this administration must cooperate with Minnesota authorities to ensure a transparent investigation.

Doocy followed-up — as the congressman did not answer his question.

“The fact is — and we’re running this video on the side of the screen — she did not make every effort possible to avoid the ICE officer who was standing in front of the car,” Doocy said. “Are you saying that a car cannot be used as a weapon?”

“Of course, a car can be used as a weapon,” Auchincloss responded. “What I am saying is, when you have a badge and a gun and you’re interacting with a U.S. citizen who has committed no crime, the onus of responsibility is on you to exercise good judgment and to use that weapon only as an absolute last resort. And nobody watching that video will buy the argument from that ICE agent that he had no other resort other than to shoot her in the face three times.”

“So you are putting all the onus on the ICE officer,” Doocy said. “What about on Renee Good? She’s behind the wheel of a vehicle. I’ve been pulled over … by a cop … I assume, that if I start to drive forward … that’s against the law, and they might take action to stop me. Is that completely off-base? This is entirely the fault of the ICE Officer, put more plainly?”

Auchincloss replied to Doocy’s hypothetical with one of his own.

“So Peter, what you’re saying is — just so I can understand — what you are saying is if you get pulled over on the side of a highway, for example, and the officer grabs your door and attempts to pries (sic) it open, and is filming you with another officer on the other side of the car, and your car moves forward away from the officers, you think your family would be OK if you then got shot in the face three times?”

“No,” Doocy responded. “But I would think that I’m disobeying a law enforcement officer who’s giving me an order while they pull me over for something. I think the point here, the question is, isn’t there a better way for progressives who are upset with ICE policy to protest than getting up in their grill — possibly from behind the wheel of a car? Would you agree that that is not the best way?”

“Again, Peter, you’re victim-blaming here!” Auchincloss said.

Doocy took exception to the congressman’s accusation.

“Not victim-blaming!” Doocy said. “No, no, no! No, no, no! Nobody is victim-blaming.”

Auchincloss did not agree.

“I heard Director Lyons say that the civilian was at fault for being involved in that operation,” the congressman said. “Let’s be clear here: You have a badge, you have a gun, you are wearing a mask, you are accountable for everything that happens or fails to happen in that operation. No law enforcement officer should be accosted or harassed or assaulted, and there should be penalties of law for so doing. And no U.S. Citizen should be afraid of their own government, and that is what ICE has created. They have stopped being an of the law and they have started being an instrument of fear.”

Watch above, via Fox News.