‘F*ck Them!’ Dave Matthews Excoriates Trump, Noem and ICE Over Minneapolis Shooting



Associated Press

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Matthews waded into the fray over the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, claiming the 37-year old mom was “murdered in cold blood” and trashing President Donald Trump and numerous members of his administration.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Matthews declared, “I don’t want my taxes to pay for ICE, to masked thugs to roam our streets, and terrorize our communities, and rip families apart.”

“We should be taking care of each other. We should be minding each other. We should be housing the homeless. We shouldn’t be, you know, throwing people to the ground,” Matthews said.

Matthews, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, now lives with his family in Seattle, Washington.

The Grammy Award-winning musician said he’d be happy to pay more taxes if it went to things like bridges and school lunches, not “kidnapping presidents to steal their natural resources,” he said, referring to the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Which brings me to Renee Nicole Good, murdered in front of her fellow citizens in Minneapolis, murdered in the streets, and no matter what narrative this administration is trying to sell us, we can see the videos," Matthews said.

Amateur videos of Good’s killing showed her sitting in her van, partially blocking the roadway, near where protesters were demanding ICE leave their community. Good’s wife can be heard taunting the ICE agents as one demands Good get out of her car. Good says, “It’s OK, dude, I’m not mad at you,” before turning the wheel away from the officer in what appeared to be a bid to drive away.

ICE Officer Jonathan Ross videoed the next seconds on his phone, as he fired three shots into Good, who then careened into another parked car. Ross fumbled his phone, alleging that Good tried to run him down, before exclaiming, “Fucking bitch.”

The Trump administration immediately came to the officer’s defense before all the facts had been gathered for a thorough investigation.

“To Trump, to Kristi Noem, to Stephen Miller, to Pete Hegseth, to [Kash] Patel to [Pam] Bondi — to all of them, just deeply, deeply dishonest people. Just cowardly, shameful, dishonest people,” Matthews continued. “Fuck them. They are revolting.”

Matthews added, “Fuck ICE. Yeah. If that language offends you … Come on. We all heard it before. I hope you know where my heart is.”

“I don’t like these monsters that are running the show right now. They are ungrateful, greedy monsters. I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit,” he said.

