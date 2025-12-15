WATCH: Brian Walshe Found Guilty of Wife’s Murder

A jury on Monday found Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder following the sudden disappearance of his wife in early 2023.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen alive on New Year’s Eve in 2022. Prosecutors accused Brian of killing her before dismembering her body and disposing of her remains in multiple dumpsters. Brian, on the other hand, insisted that Ana’s death was “sudden” and “unexplained,” and that he had nothing to do with it. He did, however, plead guilty for lying to police and disposing of the body.

The prosecution accused Brian of killing his wife after finding out about a supposed affair. Washington, D.C. real estate broker Will Fastow admitted that he and Ana were romantically involved.

During the trial, police revealed multiple incriminating Google searches from Brian’s phone. A report from WCVB5 Boston continued:

Brian Walshe’s defense team said he discovered his wife was dead when he climbed into bed with her after celebrating on New Year’s Eve and that Ana Walshe’s death was due to “sudden unexplained death.” During the trial, Massachusetts State Police investigators testified about internet searches made on Brian Walshe’s devices, including “how to saw a body,” and “is it possible to clean DNA off a knife.” Audio of police interviews with Brian Walshe was played, and photos of Ana’s belongings were shown, which were found in the trash after she went missing.

Because of the charge of “first-degree premeditated murder,” CNN’s Jean Casarez noted, Brian will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

