Two House Republicans Rip Trump’s ‘Disrespectful’ Rob Reiner Post

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) both condemned President Donald Trump for his Monday morning post on the murder of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife.

Trump posted to his Truth Social and appeared to blame the grizzly murder on his anti-Trump politics. Trump wrote Reiner was killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Condemnation for Trump’s words came fast and wide from across the political spectrum, including some of his critics in his own party. Massie shared the message and wrote, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.”

Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it. pic.twitter.com/j3dvzRxLQJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 15, 2025

Greene replied, “Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.”

“This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” she continued, adding:

Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.

Greene is set to retire from Congress next month, citing death threats and harassment she faced following Trump calling her a “traitor” as one of the reasons she’s leaving politics.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson also shared Trump’s post and added, “A Trump-supporting relative last night told me he was getting tired of the President and wished he’d just disappear a bit. This is the sort of stuff that exhausts people who like the man.”

A Trump-supporting relative last night told me he was getting tired of the President and wished he'd just disappear a bit. This is the sort of stuff that exhausts people who like the man. https://t.co/hRXQvkccd4 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 15, 2025

__