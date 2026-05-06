James Carville Scorches Supreme Court as Illegitimate and Lacking ‘Code of Ethics’: ‘The Country Is Sick of Your Bulls**t!’

Legendary Democratic strategist turned flame-throwing podcaster, James Carville, ripped into the Supreme Court as illegitimate and lacking a “code of ethics,” calling the conservative judges an “instrument” of the Republican Party.

In a Tuesday video for Politicon, Carville pushed for expanding the Supreme Court and suggested the current judges’ rulings have been so egregious that they’ve “stolen elections” and proven they have no ethics.

“The Supreme Court in my mind, and thank God [House Minority Leader Hakeem] Jeffries said the same thing, you have to follow them. They are not legitimate. They have nothing legit about these people. They have no code of ethics. They were rammed through or delayed by the Congress. They stole elections. And I got news for you, Johnny Boy, you might be looking at another 12 colleagues instead of eight because the country is sick of your bulls**t,” Carville fumed.

He then specifically called out Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Carville, like many in his party, has been highly critical of the Supreme Court following three new conservative judges being nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump: Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“They’re sick of Alito’s bulls**t, and they sick of y’all being an adjunct and an instrument of the Republican Party,” Carville said, speaking on behald of the American people. “We want a Supreme Court that looks out out at the interests of the law, not the fucking Republican Party, and that’s all you a**holes do.”

Carville’s shots at the Supreme Court came at the end of a rant against Trump. Carville, who has proudly diagnosed himself with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” said he received nothing but messages of support for being “nasty” to Trump while he attended the Kentucky Derby.

“I don’t want to hear any more talk about Trump being sick, I don’t want any more talk about that s**t,” he said. “I want that motherf**ker so alive and so cognizant and so aware on election night in November that you can’t believe it. Because I’m gonna tell you right now, the country is sick of your bulls**t. Have you looked at the polls? I have.”

Watch above via Politicon.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!