Billy Crystal, Larry David Make Emotional Visit to Rob Reiner’s Home Hours After Deaths Shock Hollywood

Iconic Hollywood director Rob Reiner’s longtime personal friends Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen arriving at his Los Angeles home on Sunday night as news spread that he’d been violently killed alongside his wife.

Crystal worked with Reiner on several of his most defining film projects including 1989 romcom When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride. A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Crystal “looked like he was about to cry” as he left the property.

Footage of Crystal walking down the street outside appeared to show him covering his face with his hand in shock:

Billy Crystal and Larry David get emotional after they show up at Rob Reiner's home after the murders. 💔 https://t.co/zx8a5IX7tp 🎥: Fox News pic.twitter.com/ZRYV7X71ZJ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 15, 2025

David arrived some time later and, reportedly, also seemed to be shaken. Reiner had appeared on the comedian’s hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, portraying himself.

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home by Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

In a statement, the family confirmed their identities before law enforcement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Sources later confirmed the couple were first discovered by their daughter, Romy Reiner.

TMZ reported Monday that Reiner’s 32-year-old son Nick Reiner is in the custody of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept., with bail set at $4 million.