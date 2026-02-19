‘We Were Saved on a Cross’: Former Senator Ben Sasse Breaks Down in Tears While Discussing His Faith and Bleak Cancer Diagnosis



Former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse broke down in tears while discussing his faith and stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis during a recent interview with Sola Media’s Know What You Believe with Michael Horton.

Sasse announced that he was beginning a battle with the disease in a statement last December that acknowledged he had been served “a death sentence,” but reaffirmed his belief in “a real Deliverer — a rescuing God, born at a real time, in a real place.”

During his sit-down with Michael Horton and Dan Bryant, Sasse was asked about the Gospel, and “why is it this anchor for how you engage life and pursue your callings?

The former lawmaker and president of the University of Florida began to weep while delivering his answer:

We’ll definitely get back to how we’re all on the clock, but knowing that your death is impending sooner gives you an even greater ability to deny any of our righteous acts as righteous. The foolishness of our works are pretty apparent to you when you try to really look at the accounting of a life. We’ll get back to that. But your God for us in Christ is great shorthand. We’ll go at it to medium lengths as well. One is imputation, and justification, and sanctification, which will be completed. and perfected. and glorification. It’s fun to talk to your kids. and your nephews and nieces about how Jesus did everything on the cross to fulfill the whole law. I fulfill none of it. He fulfilled all of it. And He took away all of my sins. And I’m not just justified, I’m actually being made intrinsically righteous, though you can’t see it, like so little fruit and buds. but it will be accomplished. And so the the Gospel is all of those ordo salutis stuff and we get to talk about what Jesus did for us positively and took away negatively, and what He’s going to-, we were saved on a cross tree outside Jerusalem, and we are being saved, and we will be saved completely. But Genesis 3 and Romans 5, like I am in Adam a member of this rebellious race. Imago dei, we were created glorious in God’s image and meant for fellowship with Him, and yet we’re a part of this rebel clan of everybody. And that’s not the end of the story. The end of the story is the new Adam came from heaven, laid down all of His prerogatives, and came and swept us up.

Watch above via Sola Media on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!