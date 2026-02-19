President Donald Trump predicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) may see her political career come crashing down after stumbling while answering a question about China invading Taiwan.

At the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, Trump mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Ocasio-Cortez, both rumored 2028 candidates, over their appearances at the Munich Security Conference. Trump called Ocasio-Cortez a “young, attractive woman,” but argued she may have turned in a “career-ending” answer.

Ocasio-Cortez was largely criticized for her wordy answer — punctuated by long pauses — on China.

“You know, I think that — this is such a, you know, I think that — this is a, a, this is, of course, a very longstanding, um, policy of the United States. And I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure we never get to that point,” she said when asked about the U.S. providing troop support to Taiwan in a potential invasion.

“There was one young, attractive woman. She was unable to answer questions and she didn’t do so well like JD [Vance] did in college,” Trump said on Thursday.

He continued to praise his vice president and eventually circled back to Ocasio-Cortez, declaring she made the best political ad for her future challengers.

“When you see the representatives there like Gavin Newscum, he didn’t know what he was doing. He didn’t know why he was there. Or AOC,” Trump said. “She was unable to answer a simple question. She could have said, well, I’m studying it and I’ll report back to you next week. You can get away with that, but she just went, uh, uh — I think it could be a career-ending answer because for 25 years anybody running against her, [Susie Wiles], is going to use that little piece. It was not good.”

Watch above via Fox News.

