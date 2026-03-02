‘What a Bada**!’ Pilot Praised for Ejecting Safely From Her Doomed Aircraft

JUST IN: 🇰🇼🇺🇸 Kuwaiti resident approaches US F-15 pilot who ejected after the jet was shot down. “You are safe…thank you for helping us.” pic.twitter.com/gSE6T4W2t6 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 2, 2026

Social media went wild Monday over viral video of a U.S. pilot who ejected from her F-15 after it was hit by friendly fire over Kuwait.

The video of the unidentified Air Force pilot showed a local Kuwaiti man approaching to make sure the pilot was Okay after she landed safely in the desert.

The pilot’s plane was one of three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets accidentally shot down by the Kuwaitis. All pilots reportedly ejected and are reported in stable condition.

“You fine? Really?” the Kuwaiti man yelled as he ran toward the pilot. “You need something to help you?”

“No, I’m okay,” the pilot answered.

“No problem. You’re safe. You are safe, you’re safe,” he repeated. “Everything good? No problem,” he said as she appeared to holster her weapon.

The pilot beamed as the man exclaimed, “Thank you for helping us!”

CNN National security analyst Alex Plitsas commented, “What a badass. Look at the female pilot who was just shot down by friendly fire, ejected, and is still smiling and unshaken.”

Progressive activist Charlotte Clymer echoed the sentiment.

“If it’s real, what a badass. Calm and cool under pressure,” she wrote.

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein included some pointed commentary toward Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, writing, “Secondary to the real issue but it was a female pilot shot down in Kuwait. She survived. @SecWar has made women in combat a… thing.

Conservative commenter Paul A. Szypula also noted on the “poetic justice” of a woman fighting to end Iran’s oppressive regime.

“Iran’s Islamic regime is being ended in part by US women. There’s poetry to that justice,” he wrote.

U.S. Central Command reported, “Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

Four U.S. personnel have been killed since Operation Epic Fury began early Saturday morning.

