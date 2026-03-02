As MAGA Splits On Iran Strike, White House Trumpets Dave Portnoy’s Support On Its Official Website

The White House on Sunday boasted about the praise it received from Dave Portnoy for the strikes in Iran early Saturday morning.

U.S. forces launched a comprehensive joint bombing campaign with Israel, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other members of Iran’s leadership. Shortly after news of the strikes broke, President Donald Trump declared that the people of Iran had been freed and urged for regime change.

On Sunday afternoon, the White House published a press release listing the various voices who have expressed support for the attacks. Those voices included top lawmakers, members of the armed forces, and “experts, commentators, and others.” Among those in the latter category was Portnoy, who was quoted as saying:

“I always laugh at yo-yo’s who don’t have the 1st clue what information the President had that forced this decision. Even politicians who despise him but were briefed on the situation seem to agree with this operation. I guess lotta podcasters know better. Gotta keep the lights on somehow. Borderline traitors if you ask me. Iran is a terror nation with a long history of some of the worst human rights atrocities in the world. Nobody disputes that fact. They hate Americans. They hate Israel. They hate all Jews. They hate the West. They would kill us all if given the chance. They just murdered tens of thousands of their own people. The rest of the Middle East is on our side. The Iranian people are on our side. It isn’t that complicated to support our Troops and our country this morning. We are on the right side here. God Bless America.”

The quote came from a tweet posted hours after the attacks.

I always laugh at yo-yo’s who don’t have the 1st clue what information the President had that forced this decision. Even politicians who despise him but were briefed on the situation seem to agree with this operation. I guess lotta podcasters know better. 😂. Gotta keep the… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 28, 2026

The press release came at a time when the MAGA base was at least somewhat fractured over Trump’s decision to attack Iran. Matt Walsh and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt traded barbs over the situation on X/Twitter, and the strikes have been criticized by the likes of Tucker Carlson, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and The Federalist’s Sean Davis — to name just a few.

