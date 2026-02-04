‘When This Is Over, You Will Have Nothing’: GOP Senator Salts the Earth in Attack on Ken Paxton

Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) campaign salted the earth during a recent exchange with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), who is mounting a primary challenge against Cornyn.

Reacting to a New York Times report about how Cornyn is raising and spending tens of millions of dollars to fend off Paxton, the attorney general wrote, “Cornyn’s career is done and everyone knows it. He’s stolen $50+ million from races in NC, ME, MI, and GA and what does he have to show for it. He’s stuck in the mid-20s, doesn’t even know if he’ll make the runoff, and is set to lose by huge margins even if he does.”

He then shared the following line from the Times story: “Some establishment Republicans worry that no matter his financial advantage, he will be a serious underdog against Mr. Paxton in the runoff — and that donors’ money would be better spent helping Republicans like Senator Susan Collins of Maine in the fall.”

Cornyn’s team didn’t take the attack lying down.

“Ken, when this over, you will have nothing. Which turns out to be the same thing you offered to give Angela in divorce proceedings. This after you cheated on her multiple times,” shot back his campaign account.

Ken, when this over, you will have nothing. Which turns out to be the same thing you offered to give Angela in divorce proceedings. This after you cheated on her multiple times.#txsen https://t.co/jF218y3wIb — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) February 4, 2026

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton (R) announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband last July.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she wrote on X at the time. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

“Biblical grounds” for divorce typically refers to either adultery or abandonment.

Back in 2023, the attorney general was impeached by the state’s House of Representatives over allegations of corruption, but was acquitted by the state senate. During the proceedings, Paxton’s ex-chief of staff alleged that he had an extramarital affair that he admitted to back in 2018.

