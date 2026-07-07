‘Where is He?’ Mitch McConnell Speculation Ramps Up to 11 After Trump Pal Laura Loomer Floats Rumor That He’s Brain Dead

Macabre speculation is running rampant about the health of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after one of President Donald Trump‘s close confidants declared on social media that the Kentucky politician is “brain dead.”

McConnell, 84, was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in his home on June 14.

The senator’s office has claimed he is “working closely” with his colleagues, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) claimed to have spoken with him by phone after his hospitalization — but McConnell hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Questions about McConnell’s status soared Monday afternoon after Laura Loomer posted on X: High level source close to the White House tells me “Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.”

Loomer followed up.

“Mitch McConnell is being kept ‘alive’ by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors and the White House has been told ‘McConnell isn’t ever coming back,'” she wrote.

“Officially brain dead, organ failure is accelerating, life support machine is keeping him ‘alive’ but his brain is officially dead and his wife @ElaineChao has fled the country to China. I wonder if she brought any of his documents or briefings with her to China,” she posted on X.

Independent journalist Desiree Townsend claimed to corroborate Loomer’s post.

“I have heard the same thing from my sources for days. At this point, I am at the hospital for when they eventually decide to move cut him off of life support and move his body. His Capitol police detail is still here as of 3:39pm ET,” Townsend wrote on X Monday afternoon.

The resulting furor apparently prompted one of McConnell’s three children, eldest daughter Porter McConnell, to deactivate her account on the platform.

Others were quick to demand proof of life.

“Who is running Mitch McConnell’s office right now? It sure isn’t Mitch McConnell. Where is he?” Mila Joy posted on X.

Three weeks ago Thune was saying that he'd talked to McConnell and he "sounded good." Now they "know nothing" about his condition? https://t.co/2TpvZWVOwG https://t.co/SdOWxMSGWi — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 7, 2026

I covered McConnell for nearly 18 years for the @courierjournal. He’s always been a master of message discipline. This ain’t that. Paid by taxpayers and in public office by votes of Kentuckians, he – or his office – owes them a full explanation of his condition & prognosis. https://t.co/2GQcEhVFLq — James Robert Carroll (@JRCarrollNews) July 6, 2026

The Kentucky senator is in his seventh term and is currently the longest-serving senator in state history.

McConnell stepped down from his party leadership role in 2024 and was replaced by Thune.

A spokesperson for McConnell ignored repeated questions from Mediaite about the senator’s health and whether he is conscious, re-issuing the same statement Tuesday morning claiming he “is working closely” with his staff.

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