President Donald Trump has refused to let go of the notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, repeating his claim over 100 times in the last six months alone.

As Trump contends with a plummeting approval rating, affordability issues, spiking gas prices, and the war in Iran, the president has increasingly expressed defiance in public over his election loss to Joe Biden.

A Reuters review published on Tuesday found that in the last six months, Trump has repeated the claim that the 2020 election was stolen at least 107 times, either online, while meeting world leaders, or addressing supporters.

“Trump devotes near-daily attention to ​the issue, a Reuters review of his public events, interviews and online posts found, and his comments often come in waves,” Reuters scribe Bo Erickson writes. “One Saturday in April, amid a fragile ceasefire with Iran, Trump posted allegations about the ‌2020 election – when he lost to his predecessor Joe Biden – seven times on his Truth Social account.”

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him at least 107 times in the last six months, keeping the grievance front and center even as he faces new political risks from the war with Iran and looming… — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) May 26, 2026

After the 2020 election, Trump’s legal eagles filed over 60 court challenges. All but one were shot down.

However, former DOJ special counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee back in December that he had “credible evidence” that Trump “criminally” conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

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