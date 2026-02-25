‘Why Is Tucker Carlson at the White House?’ Mark Levin Deems Ex-Fox Star a ‘Traitor’ in Scorching Takedown



Fox News’ Mark Levin drew a line connecting Benedict Arnold, Father Charles Coughlin, and his ex-colleague Tucker Carlson during a scorching takedown on his new podcast, Liberty’s Voice with Mark Levin.

On Tuesday’s edition of the show, titled “American Traitors,” Levin said he wanted to “talk a little bit about American history in the context of the potential coming war with Iran, recent events involving Tucker Carlson, and his treatment of the commander-in-chief, his associations with enemy states, his attacks on our country — patriots in our country — our culture, our faiths, and his rabid anti-Semitism and anti-Christianity.”

“In some ways, he’s worse than some of these people in the past because he not only has stabbed the commander-in-chief, President Trump, in the back repeatedly, as he did in June before we launched our attack on the Islamo-Nazi Iranian regime’s nuclear bases. But he has a history of stabbing the commander-in-chief in the back. He has a history of coddling up to our enemies, whether they’re in Europe, like Russia, the Middle East. And he has a history of trashing American patriots,” argued Levin. “He also has a history of lying, of twisting, leaking to a friendly media, dispiriting the American people, creating a divide, and in my view, undermining MAGA, the Republican Party, and ultimately the country.”

“I believe Tucker Carlson will be viewed as one of the great traitors in American history,” he added.

After weaving Arnold, Coughlin, and Carlson’s stories together, he eventually concluded by asking a number of questions, including: “Why isn’t Tucker Carlson being condemned by many of our leaders, leaders we love, including and especially in the Republican Party?”, “Why is Tucker Carlson at the White House?”, and “Why does he have friends in the White House?”

“He sort of seems like a foreign agent to me. And yet he runs around pretending he’s Mr. America. That he defends America, that he supports America. He trashes America. He trashes our country. He’s trying to divide us,” submitted Levin. “That’s what our enemies want, whether they’re communists, or Islamists, or whatever the hell they are. The reason he’s quoted, the reason he has access to these leaders is because they like him, because they view him as a useful idiot.”

