Fetterman Blasts ‘Yelling and Screaming’ From Dem Colleagues During Trump SOTU: ‘Just Don’t Do That’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) blasted the “yelling and screaming” from his Democratic colleagues during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and mocked the alternative events some attended during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News.

Fetterman joined Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom following Trump’s Tuesday night address. Fetterman said during his interview that he believes he was the only Democratic lawmaker to shake Trump’s hand during the night. Dozens of Democrats announced they were either skipping the address or attending alternative events protesting the president.

“It’s just disappointing, honestly,” Fetterman said about Democrats who chose to skip the address.

During the address, there were multiple protests made by Democrats. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of the event after holding up a sign reading, “Black People Are Not Apes,” earning the ire of multiple Republicans throughout the night. The sign was a reference to a Truth Social post from Trump’s account (which his team still claims was put out by an unnamed staffer) in which former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were depicted as apes.

Hemmer also showed footage of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) yelling at Trump during his speech. Omar accused him of killing Americans while he discussed immigration enforcement.

“The constant kinds of yelling and screaming and, you know, holding up signs and doing all of these things — I don’t care if it’s a Republican or Democrat as the president, just don’t do that. Respect the office,” Fetterman told Hemmer.

The senator also mocked an alternative event for Democrats in Washington D.C. last night that included frog costumes on display onstage. The Portland Frog Brigade is known for donning frog costumes while at anti-ICE protests and they joined the “State of the Swamp” event on Tuesday.

“As a Democrat, I don’t think dancing frogs moves the ball for us as a party either,” Fetterman said.

Watch above via Fox News.

