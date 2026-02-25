‘State of Delusion!’ Chuck Schumer Ridicules Trump’s ‘Disaster’ SOTU as ‘All Ego’ and ‘Fluff’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) ridiculed President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as “all ego” and filled with “fluff” as he mockingly joked the speech was proof the president lived in a “bubble”, branding it “Donald Trump’s state of delusion.”

Speaking to Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday morning, just hours after the president’s address, the top Democratic senator warned that Trump’s speech as “a bunch of lies” and that it won’t “work.”

“This was not America’s State of the Union, it was Donald Trump’s state of delusion,” he ripped.

Rounding on the president, Schumer went on:

He sat up there, you know, he has a huge ego, he loves patting himself on the back, but the average American was sitting there saying, ‘I’m paying 6% more for electricity. I’m paying 10% more for meat. My health care bills are going up, and Donald Trump isn’t even talking about it.’ In fact, he had so little good to say about what he’s doing that he had to spend so much of the time talking about really true American heroes that he had nothing to do with. He had nothing to do with the hockey team, for instance, winning. And they’re great. This speech was an utter failure for Donald Trump. It was a lot of hype. It was a lot of fluff. But when you’re having a rough time paying the bills and you hear your president mocking you because of that, you get angry. This speech was a disaster for Donald Trump because he’s in such a bubble.

He continued to jeer at the president polling as “the lowest popularity numbers he’s had in a long time” and argued Trump “doesn’t do anything to help the American people.” The “minimal” speech content focused on affordability was proof of that, he said, while adding that whatever the president did say about the economy was “a bunch of lies.”

“For instance, he says manufacturing jobs have gone way up – they’re down 100,000 since he took office. He says the job creation is up – job creation is the lowest it’s been in the non-recessionary year since 2003,” Schumer said.

“He’s in a bubble, but it don’t work. It don’t work, Donald Trump,” he continued, “because the bottom line is the American people want a way out of their crisis of affordability. And you’ve provided no path, just a lot of ego and back patting.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!