‘Why Was the DOJ Monitoring Me?’ Ace Epstein Reporter Questions Why Her Flight Receipts Are Part of Latest Epstein Doc Dump

The Miami Herald’s Julie K. Brown — whose investigative reporting helped to the arrest of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — questioned Sunday why her name and sensitive information appeared in the latest Department of Justice dump of Epstein files.

Brown wrote on X, “Does somebody at the DOJ want to tell me why my American Airlines booking information and flights in July 2019 are part of the Epstein files (attached to a grand jury subpoena)?”

“As the flight itinerary includes my maiden name (and I did book this flight) why was the DOJ monitoring me?” Brown asked.

Brown’s groundbreaking reporting began in 2017, and was published in The Herald as a three-part investigation called “Perversion of Justice” in November 2018.

According to The Herald’s website, the series “awakened the world to a decades-long injustice suffered by dozens and perhaps hundreds of young girls, many of whom had never spoken about their abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein.”

It’s now believed that Epstein’s victims totaled more than 1,000.

Brown has continued to dig into the controversies surrounding the release of the Epstein files.

“Donald Trump’s name is referenced in these documents THOUSANDS of times. Not ‘multiple’ — not ‘hundreds’ — but thousands of times,” Brown posted to social media in November, after thousands of files were released. “This doesn’t implicate him in any wrongdoing -/ but it does show that, to some extent, Trump was front and center in Jeffrey Epstein’s world.”

Since then, the DOJ has released thousands more photos and documents relating to Epstein. And, on Christmas Eve, the DOJ announced that it’s expecting to receive “over a million more documents” related to the case.

“The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case,” the post read.

“The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.”