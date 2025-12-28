Trump and Zelensky Report Significant Progress After Mar-a-Lago Summit: Peace Deal ‘Very Close’

President Donald Trump said the Russia-Ukraine War remains “unresolved” but a peace deal is “getting a lot closer” after he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

“We’ll see if it gets done, but it’s very close,” Trump told reporters at a joint press conference alongside Zelensky. “Certainly nobody would even have a chance of getting it to where it is right now. Nobody would have thought that was possible.”

The president said there are “1-2 thorny issues” that are blocking an agreement between the two countries. Trump said one of those issues was land that is contested — or”up for grabs” as he put it — when asked to comment on the roadblocks by a reporter.

Both men shook hands and appeared to be getting along pretty well.

Zelensky said he and Trump agreed on 90% of the 20-point peace plan he shared earlier in the week, which included security guarantees and a deal to change contested territories into a demilitarized free economic zone.

“They want to end it, like everybody. Russia wants it ended, everybody wants it ended,” Trump said. “And we want it ended. I want it ended because I don’t want to see so many people dying — we are losing massive numbers of people.”

Trump told reporters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “wants to see” a peace deal get done soon. The president said he talked to Putin for more than two hours before his meeting with Zelensky and that he would be talking to Putin again after the meeting.

“We discussed a lot of things, we didn’t talk about the weather,” Trump quipped. “We weren’t talking about what a beautiful day it was in Palm Beach, Florida.”

He also said the war would have never happened if “sick people” like “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and “Shifty” Adam Schiff hadn’t pushed the “Russia! Russia! Russia! hoax.”

Zelensky thanked Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for their work on a peace deal. He then said American leaders, as well as Ukrainian leaders and NATO and EU representatives, agreed to “meet in the coming weeks to finalize all discussed matters.”

