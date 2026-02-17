Wild New Report Goes Inside Nick Fuentes’s Alleged Involvement in Friend’s Teen Boy Scandal

A new report from City Journal‘s Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo takes readers inside all that is alleged about Nick Fuentes’s involvement in the Ali Alexander-underage photos scandal.

Fuentes and Alexander, both of whom are far-right activists, have a longstanding relationship, and the latter is perhaps best known for having allegedly solicited nude photos from two underage boys, including a 15-year-old.

According to Thorpe and Rufo, Fuentes allegedly knew about Alexander’s proclivities before Milo Yiannopoulos, another far-right activist, publicized them in 2023. From Thorpe and Rufo’s report:

On a livestream in 2017, Fuentes said there was “abundant evidence” that Alexander “would like to interact in a sexual way with young fashy white boys quite like myself, and like others.” In a video posted by hard-right journalist Dustin Nemos—which purportedly depicts events from November 2020, during the so-called Million MAGA March—a young-looking male, whom Nemos describes as a teenager, recounts to Fuentes a conversation in which the alleged teenager called Alexander a “pedo.” Fuentes responded: “How do people not know about it?”

Yiannopoulos also showed The Daily Beast text messages from 2022 in which he warned Fuentes that “Alexander wants to come to your events to have sex with underage boys.”

One of Alexander’s accusers, Lance Johnston, has alleged that Fuentes “personally asked me to apologize to Ali for supposedly faking” incriminating messages from Alexander.

“Basically they wanted me to lie, apologize to Ali, and then they said they would try to get me a job,” said Johnston.

Fuentes denied the allegation, saying, “I never offered Lance Johnston a job nor did I urge him to disavow that screenshot.” He also accused Johnston of attempting to “extort” Alexander into securing him a job.

“Amid the fallout from the scandal, Fuentes initially ‘disavowed’ Alexander’s actions, while lashing out at the accusers, saying the teenaged boys were guilty of ‘flirting’ with Alexander. ‘The real victim in this entire saga is me,’ Fuentes said. He had also previously downplayed the allegations on his show,” noted Thorpe and Rufo, who quoted Fuentes as saying: “If we’re talking about rape and murder and things like that, okay, but we’re talking about flirting? Give me a f*cking break.”

Then-congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also weighed in on the scandal at the time.

This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew “In exchange for recanting his accusation, [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics.”@FBI should investigate. https://t.co/prvdViu2iZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2023

“This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew,” she declared on X. “@FBI should investigate.”

