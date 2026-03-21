‘You Know Where We F*cked Up?’ Bill Maher Takes Apart Trump War — That He Supported Starting

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher ticked through a list of ways that President Donald Trump “f*cked up” in planning the war in Iran — which Maher supported starting and still favors.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Tristan Harris, co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology, who was recently featured in the documentary film “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist.”

The panel guests were Paul Begala, CNN contributor and Democratic strategist, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican congresswoman who represents Florida’s 13th district.

During the panel segment, Maher agreed with Rep. Luna on starting the war, but went through three main ways the administration messed up its execution:

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA (R-FL): If you know that you’re going to get hit, and if you knew that you were going to have people die, ultimately, that’s a decision that I would never want to have to be in that decision, in that position as the president. But what I will tell you is, I would rather be on the right side and be able to control the outcome of something that I know is gonna happen, regardless. And I think that this gets into a bigger… BILL MAHER: I have to agree. CNN DEMOCRATIC ANALYST PAUL BEGALA: We’re not controlling shit! What are you talking about, control the outcome? What are you talking about controlling the outcome? REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA (R-FL): We are controlling, hold on, and respectfully, I disagree because here’s the thing. We eliminated their Navy program, we eliminated their short range and ballistic missiles program, and we still manage this, and I’ll get off my soapbox, I’ll get off my soapbox, but. BILL MAHER: You know where we f*cked up? A few places. One, we’re blowing up each other’s oil now. They didn’t foresee the Strait of Hormuz stuff well enough. They also didn’t understand drones well enough, and they should have from the Ukrainian war. Drones are cheap and they can do a lot of damage, even if you knock out their Navy and everything else. “We knocked out,” we didn’t! And also, the uprising that we were hoping, and I was hoping, would come of this and maybe it still will. But this is not 1944 in France, where you can have an underground, where you could smuggle in guns. We live in a surveillance state now. So nobody in that underground who might be, and again, it’s probably 90% of the country in Iran, these poor people have been living under this horrible fascist theocracy. These people can’t smuggle guns in. I mean, maybe somebody’s got a plan there, but in a surveillant state, this uprising, it has been strangled in the crib so far.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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