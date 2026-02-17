Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Randy Fine as ‘Disgusting and Unrepentant Bigot’ in Scathing Statement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) published a scathing statement in response to recent Islamophobic comments made by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL).

On Sunday, Fine responded to a tweet from Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani in which she said dogs were “unclean” and should not be viewed as “indoor pets.” In his response, the congressman claimed, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

That remark was widely condemned by countless figures across the political spectrum. Fine didn’t waiver and instead doubled down the next day on Newsmax.

On Tuesday, Jeffries issued a statement condemning Fine’s rhetoric and calling out his Republican colleagues for staying “silent” on the matter. He also vowed to hold Fine accountable should the Democratic Party take control of the House after the midterms, adding:

Randy Fine is a disgrace to the United States Congress. He is an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot. It is unacceptable that Mike Johnson and House Republicans continue to remain silent. Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior. Republican leaders must hold this so-called Member of Congress accountable. Political violence, xenophobia and hate crimes against the Muslim community are on the rise. House Democrats will not let the racist and bigoted behavior of Randy Fine go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists when the gavels change hands in November, if not sooner.

Leader Jeffries’ statement on Randy Fine, says Democrats will hold Fine and others accountable “when the gavels change hands in November, if not sooner.” pic.twitter.com/GsXMDKbAPi — Rachel Schilke (@rachel_schilke) February 17, 2026

—

