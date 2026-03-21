Trump Laughs As He Brags About ‘100 Percent’ Poll on CNN: ‘I Was Impressed That CNN Would Do That!’

President Donald Trump laughed as he bragged about a poll that was featured on CNN that showed him at 100 percent — with members of the “MAGA Movement” — and called it “an honor.”

CNN data guru Harry Enten went viral this week for a segment in which he promoted a crosstab from an NBC News poll that showed Trump has a 100% approval rating with MAGA.

On Friday afternoon, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as they prepared to depart for Mar-a-lago.

The lion’s share of the questions were about the war in Iran, which Trump insisted “we’ve won.”

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will “open itself” and that “I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

But in another exchange, Trump defended his troop deployments by citing the poll that CNN featured, emitting a chuckle as he described it:

REPORTER: Are you deploying the additional troops for deterrance or to optimize your operational capability? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I would say this, that if I told you the answer to that question, my military people would be very happy. So we have a lot of troops, we have unlimited ammunition, we have the greatest equipment in the world, and we are decimating Iran. It’s about time. And frankly, it should have been done long before me. It should have done before other people. REPORTER: There have been reports that the United States might be sending 2,500 Marines to the Middle East. Are you concerned that a move like that could potentially change–? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I don’t know. I seem to have great support, because CNN came out with a poll today that I’m at 100 percent! (Laughs). And they said they’ve never seen a poll like that. The CNN poll said I’m 100 percent, and they’ve never seen that before, which is an honor. I was impressed that CNN would do that. But as far as troops are concerned, I can’t tell you what we’re doing.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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