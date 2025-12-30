‘Wild’: Politico Legal Reporter Roasted for Suggesting Viral Somali Fraud YouTuber Could Have Been Shot for Knocking on Doors
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Josh Gerstein was roasted online after he suggested that a YouTuber investigating the bombshell Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota could have been legally shot for knocking on doors.
“At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws,” mused Gerstein in a Monday night X post that was seemingly aimed at YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose video investigation into fraud at daycare centers has gone mega-viral.
The internet subsequently unleashed on Gerstein for butchering the law and betraying his animus toward Shirley.
“Huh? Even Florida’s stand your ground law, which was cheered by 2A advocates, you have to ‘reasonably believe’ your use of force is necessary. A reporter knocking on door & asking questions is NOT an ‘unlawful or forcible entry,'” observed Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf.
“Funny how calls to shoot people for doing shoe-leather investigative reporting only emerge when it’s reporting the national political press isn’t doing & doesn’t want done,” mused National Review‘s Dan McLaughlin.
“Better to shoot journalists dead than allow them to cover multibillion dollar Somali fraud covered up by the mainstream media, because we wouldn’t want to ‘anger the wrong sorts of people,’ amirite?” chimed in McLaughlin’s colleague Jeff Blehar.
“This is false, and certainly bad legal advice. Stand your ground does not mean you can shoot people for knocking on your door. It means you do not have a duty to retreat on your own property if under attack. Knocking on the door of a public building is not an attack,” replied Reason‘s Robby Soave.
“I’m sorry? Wut? Are you advising Somalis to shoot amateur reporters for knocking on their door?” inquired Fox News’ David Marcus.
But wait, there’s more:
