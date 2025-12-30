‘Wild’: Politico Legal Reporter Roasted for Suggesting Viral Somali Fraud YouTuber Could Have Been Shot for Knocking on Doors

Politico senior legal affairs reporter Josh Gerstein was roasted online after he suggested that a YouTuber investigating the bombshell Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota could have been legally shot for knocking on doors.

“At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws,” mused Gerstein in a Monday night X post that was seemingly aimed at YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose video investigation into fraud at daycare centers has gone mega-viral.

At some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors of home daycares intersects with robust stand-your-ground laws — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025

The internet subsequently unleashed on Gerstein for butchering the law and betraying his animus toward Shirley.

“Huh? Even Florida’s stand your ground law, which was cheered by 2A advocates, you have to ‘reasonably believe’ your use of force is necessary. A reporter knocking on door & asking questions is NOT an ‘unlawful or forcible entry,'” observed Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf.

Huh? Even Florida's stand your ground law, which was cheered by 2A advocates, you have to "reasonably believe" your use of force is necessary. A reporter knocking on door & asking questions is NOT an "unlawful or forcible entry." https://t.co/h8RIxKMqsY https://t.co/5uYIlxpolJ — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) December 30, 2025

“Funny how calls to shoot people for doing shoe-leather investigative reporting only emerge when it’s reporting the national political press isn’t doing & doesn’t want done,” mused National Review‘s Dan McLaughlin.

Funny how calls to shoot people for doing shoe-leather investigative reporting only emerge when it's reporting the national political press isn't doing & doesn't want done. https://t.co/PYAyLyEKWY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 30, 2025

“Better to shoot journalists dead than allow them to cover multibillion dollar Somali fraud covered up by the mainstream media, because we wouldn’t want to ‘anger the wrong sorts of people,’ amirite?” chimed in McLaughlin’s colleague Jeff Blehar.

Better to shoot journalists dead than allow them to cover multibillion dollar Somali fraud covered up by the mainstream media, because we wouldn't want to "anger the wrong sorts of people," amirite? https://t.co/k1msywQYKR — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 30, 2025

“This is false, and certainly bad legal advice. Stand your ground does not mean you can shoot people for knocking on your door. It means you do not have a duty to retreat on your own property if under attack. Knocking on the door of a public building is not an attack,” replied Reason‘s Robby Soave.

This is false, and certainly bad legal advice. Stand your ground does not mean you can shoot people for knocking on your door. It means you do not have a duty to retreat on your own property if under attack. Knocking on the door of a public building is not an attack. https://t.co/YNjtrD3YnN — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 30, 2025

“I’m sorry? Wut? Are you advising Somalis to shoot amateur reporters for knocking on their door?” inquired Fox News’ David Marcus.

I’m sorry? Wut? Are you advising Somalis to shoot amateur reporters for knocking on their door? https://t.co/aDvl314OgO — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 30, 2025

But wait, there’s more:

Do not, under any circumstances, take self-defense legal advice from a progressive journalist or politician.

Remember when Joe Biden (before his brain turned to pudding!) said this?https://t.co/tox8N9EJWH https://t.co/VCRgxkQfkH — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 30, 2025

They are now encouraging potential fraudsters to shoot anyone who investigates. Wild. https://t.co/R0CpK2wEK0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2025

"Fraud is bad and should be addressed but don't demonize all Somalis over this" is such a layup take that virtually nobody seems interested in making. For that sweet social cred, you need to take it a step further. https://t.co/WhQOGsjaRj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2025

A truly exquisite tweet. My favorite part is the word "amateur" https://t.co/4eEu58a6ES — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) December 30, 2025

The senior legal affairs reporter for Politico suggesting "stand your ground" laws means shooting people who knock on the doors of a daycare. My God. https://t.co/6RWhN2XILo pic.twitter.com/LSX4ViXjwR — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 30, 2025

Weird, Politico's legal affairs reporter does not know anything about Minnesota's laws in particular or stand-your-ground laws in general, this is a remarkable and unexpected development https://t.co/e2Cq55EpDo — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) December 30, 2025

Stand your ground isn’t castle doctrine, and castle doctrine doesn’t apply to someone just knocking on your door in a peaceful manner. But we have arrived at journos fantasizing about killing people who uncover welfare fraud. https://t.co/51a6XIRwPK — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 30, 2025

At some point, the professional effort to run cover for the defrauding of America leads to the disgrace of an entire industry. https://t.co/ggEg6xZtVf — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 30, 2025

What if the way to save democracy is to murder anyone who reports stories that embarrass the Democratic Party? Really makes you think. https://t.co/PKsdSz3Byv — Peter Spiliakos (@petespiliakos) December 30, 2025

1. No SYG in Minnesota. It's one of the only states outside of the Northeast to *not* have it. 2. If it's a home daycare, castle doctrine would apply in a legitimate self-defense scenario. 3. Neither SYG nor castle doctrine nor anything else lets you shoot someone for… https://t.co/TvhjtijFKI — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) December 30, 2025

More outstanding commentary from Politico. https://t.co/DX2anwADxL — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 30, 2025

“You will eventually get shot for trying to hold the government accountable by doing journalism” is a bizarre claim for a journalist to make https://t.co/bx7w3L8Fy0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2025

There’s a real left wing violence problem in this country. https://t.co/RCec6UhpCX — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) December 30, 2025

This isn’t even remotely how stand your ground works and it’s abhorrent and irresponsible that you promote otherwise in your role.

People like you demonize firearm owners while recklessly encouraging people to randomly shoot others for knocking on a door. Unreal. https://t.co/X9ga7BFjHu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2025

This is a very dark post. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 30, 2025

