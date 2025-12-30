Alex Jones Goes to War With Candace Owens: ‘You Work For The Deep State!’

Alex Jones escalated his battle against fellow conspiracy theorist and MAGA influencer Candace Owens this week, telling her, “I want your war,” and accusing her followers of threatening and doxxing him.

Jones publicly broke with Owens earlier in the month and accused her of making easily refutable accusations related to the murder of Charlie Kirk. Jones promised last week to continue his battle against Owens, saying, “Everything she says and does, I’m gonna rip it to pieces.”

Over the weekend, Jones ramped up his rhetoric, raging, “I remember saying to them, I said, I got to investigate her now, I’ve got a bad feeling. I didn’t have a bad feeling. God gave me a good brain, I already knew, I dropped the ball, I apologize, she’s a globalist agent.” He added:

I dropped the ball and I failed you and I’m sorry, I gotta follow my gut every time. It’s never wrong. And I saw so much more she did. And I love her people threatening me and all their doxing and people and all that. You think that’s going to make me go away? All you did was wake me up like a nuclear test site, waking up Godzilla. So just get your asses ready. Do you want a war? I want your war. I want it all. I want the doxing. I want the lies. I want your attacks. I’m going to take you on because you are for the deep state and the Democratic Party of the CIA and MI6. And I see your ass. So you just get ready. This ain’t my first rodeo.

He followed up that declaration of war with a lengthy clip going through some of Owens’s past statements and accused her of “flip-flopping” and changing the narrative surrounding her outlandish accusations. Jones shared the clip on social media under the caption, “Watch Candace Owens Flip-Flop On Major Claims That She Has Used To ‘Just Ask Questions’ & Create Her Viral Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories. PLUS, Meet Her British House Of Lords Husband & Hear The Various Conflicting Stories About How They Met.”

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Watch Candace Owens Flip-Flop On Major Claims That She Has Used To 'Just Ask Questions' & Create Her Viral Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories PLUS, Meet Her British House Of Lords Husband & Hear The Various Conflicting Stories About How They Met https://t.co/mtPHVoUFL6 pic.twitter.com/gc5q5WzfIL — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 30, 2025

Owens hit back at Jones online in regard to his claims about her husband, George Farmer. “Alex Jones telling his audience my husband is MI6 is hilarious. Guess he left the part out where I met my husband through Infowars host Paul Joseph Watson. Here’s a picture from that fateful night in December of 2018! Thank you Alex!”

Owens’s conspiracy theories regarding Kirk’s assassination have pointed the finger at everything from Israel to the U.S. military to Turning Point USA and have sparked a fierce battle inside the MAGA universe between her critics and defenders. Owens’s podcast remains one of the most listened to shows in the country, and her lucrative YouTube channel has some 5.7 million subscribers.

Alex Jones telling his audience my husband is MI6 is hilarious.

Guess he left the part out where I met my husband through infowars host Paul Joseph Watson.

Here’s a picture from that fateful night in December of 2018! Thank you Alex! 🙏😂 https://t.co/X8ztsEYbPP pic.twitter.com/6q0HZDozNw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2025

__