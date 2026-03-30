‘Wind Down the War’: Lindsey Graham Endorses Trump’s Iran Peace Deal Push

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) endorsed President Donald Trump’s push for a peace deal with Iran after a call on Monday morning, taking to X moments later to urge the president to “wind down the war.”

The call itself reportedly came after Trump had taken to Truth Social earlier Monday to announce his administration was “in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end” the military operation, but threatened that if a deal is not reached “shortly,” he would respond by “obliterating” all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and desalinization plants.

Responding to the post and with apparent reassurance after a direct phone call to the president, Graham, a longtime Iran hawk, backed an end to the conflict.

“I support diplomatic efforts to end the conflict consistent with our military objectives, but it takes two to tango,” the senator wrote.

He added that he supported Trump’s warning “regarding the consequences to Iran if they do not agree to an acceptable peace deal.”

“Keep it up Mr President. Wind down the war and wind up efforts for an historic peace deal,” he concluded.

Just had a very good discussion with @POTUS about his recent statement regarding the consequences to Iran if they do not agree to an acceptable peace deal. I support diplomatic efforts to end the conflict consistent with our military objectives, but it takes two to tango. The… https://t.co/0EgFaFwKHj — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 30, 2026

Since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes first took place against the Iranian regime on February 28, the pro-interventionist Republican has been a major and vocal booster of Operation Epic Fury, calling for total regime change, urging allies to join the fight, and even demanding the seizure of Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil hub.

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