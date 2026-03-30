‘Sue Your A*’: Meghan McCain Threatens Alex Jones With Lawsuit After ‘Bullsh*t’ Smear of Late Father

Meghan McCain threatened to sue Alex Jones on Monday over his “bullsh*t” claim her late father, former Arizona Senator John McCain, was a “bagman” for Muslim terrorist groups who covertly transferred billions of dollars to groups like Al Qaeda on behalf of the U.S. government.

McCain issued the warning one day after Jones shared a video where he made his accusations against her father. She included a not-so-subtle dig at Jones’s infamous defamation case, where he was ordered to pay $1.4 billion to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for his claim their children were crisis actors involved in a false flag operation.

“My family has the resources to sue your ass for this bullsh*t and we all know how that’s gone for you in the past,” McCain said. That post was in response to a video in which Jones alleged that government documents show that “going back over 30 years, Sen. John McCain was the bagman — and sometimes he delivered the checks himself in literally planes of cash — to Al Qaeda, then to ISIS, Boko Haram, all of it. And they would use them to knock out our enemies, but also as the pretext to them come in and invade and attack.” My family has the resources to sue your ass for this bullshit and we all know how that’s gone for you in the past. https://t.co/xfOYNSuXEb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 30, 2026 Jones claimed British intelligence, the USA, and Israel continue to “fund and support and run all the most vicious Muslim groups there are. They say fight ’em over there so we don’t fight ’em over here.” The conspiracy theorist went on to say that McCain was the middle man who helped get the dough to terrorist organizations for years in order to do America’s dirty work in the Middle East. Jones said McCain used to be the main guy, but now it is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who has helped hand out “billions a year” to terrorist organizations.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!