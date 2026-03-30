‘He’s Arguing With the Robots!’ Minnesota Twins Manager Unleashes on Umps After MLB’s New Challenge System Gives His Team an Out

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton on Sunday was ejected for arguing a call that was overturned by the MLB’s new challenge system.

This year, the MLB has debuted the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system, allowing players to dispute calls made by the home plate umpire. So far this season, the majority of challenges have come from batters and catchers.

In the ninth inning of Sunday’s game between the Twins and the Baltimore Orioles, the Twins trailed 8-6 with two men on base and just one out. On a 3-2 count, Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a slider that appeared just outside the strike zone on the broadcast. The umpire called it a ball, loading the bases for the Twins. Helsley, however, immediately tapped on his head to signal a challenge. The ABS system showed that the ball just barely clipped the strike zone. Instead of the Twins having the bases loaded with one out, the overturned call gave them a second out with two men on base.

Shelton immediately left the dugout to let the umps have it. Although he wasn’t arguing the call itself, he argued that Helsley did not signal for a challenge quickly enough. After a brief back-and-forth, Shelton was tossed from the game.

“And Derek Shelton’s been thrown out!” Orioles announcer Kevin Brown said. “You can’t defeat the robots!”

Twins manager Derek Shelton was LIVID as he argued that Ryan Helsley didn't challenge this call fast enough pic.twitter.com/NnsgUb3iap — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 29, 2026

Shelton continued trying to make the case that Helsley didn’t get the challenge off in time, but replays of the pitch showed that pitcher made the gesture the instant ump called ball four. After saying his piece, Shelton made his way into the clubhouse. The Orioles went on to win the game 8-6.

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