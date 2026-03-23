President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on Monday morning announcing “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” with Iran sent the markets into a frenzy — and CNBC tracked it live.

Moments after Trump’s post went up, Dow Jones futures skyrocketed by 1,100 points, while oil futures plummeted. Joe Kernen and Becky Quick — the co-hosts of CNBC’s Squawk Box — cut off an interview with a guest to capture the real-time market reaction.

“Hold on for just a second, please,” Quick told the show’s guest.

“I gotta see this Truth Social post,” Kernen added. “Look at the futures!”

Kernen proceeded to pull the post up on his phone and read it to the audience — in which Trump wrote, “I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS.”

“Obviously, the markets reacting with some relief over that,” Quick said.

“Ya think?!” Kernen replied.

The Squawk Box hosts went on to check the numbers, and the immediate 12.7 percent decline of WTI crude oil drew a candid reaction from Quick.

“Wow!” Quick said.

Kernen — a right-leaning analyst — mocked the TACO moniker, which many investors have derisively given Trump. (TACO is short for “Trump always chickens out.”)

“Cue the TACO scuttle from the left and from Democrats, because I don’t know how long it will take us to see that,” Kernen said. “Because they’re not happy when the war is going on. They won’t be happy when it’s over.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

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