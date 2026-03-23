Republican Senator Tells Fox News It’s ‘America First’ to Spend $200B on Iran War: ‘It’s a Big Price Tag, But…’

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) argued on Sunday that it was “America First” to spend another $200 billion in taxpayer money on President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, insisting that while the sum was “a big price tag,” every dollar would “be spent on America First priorities” in the Middle East and Asia.

Questioned on Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show about the Pentagon’s request for another $200 billion, Banks said:

It’s a lot of money, but it’s going right into rebuilding our stockpiles, our own munitions. It’s in America’s best interest that we re-shore all of these defense manufacturing jobs in the United States of America and make munitions and weapons at home rather than rely on China and other countries around the world. So the $200 billion is going to go to America First priorities that are good for what we’re trying to do to take out terrorists in Iran. It’s good if we ever– hopefully to deter a war with China over Taiwan and what not. So we haven’t gotten through this full package yet, we’re working through it, it’s a big price tag, but every dollar will be spent on America First priorities.

President Trump’s war in Iran and its growing cost have split the Republican Party, with many conservatives urging the president to declare victory and pull out of the conflict.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told CNN on Thursday that she would vote against more funding for the war in Iran.

“I am a no. I’ve already told leadership. I am a no on any war supplementals,” she said. “I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial-war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live. We need America First policies right now, and that? I’m not doing that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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